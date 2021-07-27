Maneater: Truth Quest DLC Will Be Available On August 31

The developer and publisher Tripwire has announced that the Maneater: Truth Quest DLC Pack, which was announced on April Fools’Day this year, will debut on all platforms (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S) on August 31, 2021.

After the main events of the games, the expansion Truth Quest returns the narrator of Trip Westhaven, who is spoken by Rick Morty’s Jerry (played by actor Chris Parnell). But the Trip, driven to the madness, sets fire with the ViewTube Channel by the name Truth Quest to lead his followers and questers into the deep waters to attempt to uncover the big secrets behind this mammoth of a story.

In this DLC, players will learn more about the Naval Wildlife Organization and the whole conspiracy regarding Port Clovis. The comedian Chris Parnell returns as a journalist and narrator on a journey that accompanies the protagonist bull shark, who is involved in a conspiracy against the city and the navy. Players can expect more action in the new locations of the islands off the coast of the city. The level limit has been increased to 40, and new enemies and creatures have been removed.

In this DLC, players will be able to take the role of a baby bull shark who plans to take revenge on a Scaly Pete a shark hunter who murdered his mother. The game, which calls itself SharkPG, is about bloody ports and beaches as the shark tears apart boats and unfortunate swimmers. As a formidable force of the nature of sharks, players should be able to wreak havoc off the PC coasts in the near future through Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the next-gen consoles like Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5.

A year after its launch we’re immersing ourselves in the waters of Truth Quest, a new DLC story that will add new missions and locations that players can explore. Tripwire Interactive described the short demo, which is supposed to introduce some of the new targets, as a pilot episode with 10-15 minutes of playing time. A free 15-minute pilot episode of the gameplay is also scheduled for release to give players a taste of the DLC.

The Nintendo Switch version was originally scheduled for 2020 but was been pushed back to May 25, 2021. To sum it all up The Truth Quest will include the return of the narrator, a journey to a new region, side challenges for hunters, vehicles for bounty hunters, the evolution of wildlife, and a series of storyline-based arch sharks that are growing and working together.

The premise is that maneater is fun, it has to be, and we get more of it. Truth Quest has received a skeptical look, which the date of its unveiling does not help. The reviews that Maneater received were mostly mixed or average, as seen on the review aggregator Metacritic. Maneater swam under the radar after his release, but then became the Peoples GOTY of 2020.