Binance Australia partners with Koinly

In response to rising pressure from local tax authorities, the Australian office of renowned cryptocurrency exchange Binance has improved users’ capacity to appropriately declare tax liabilities. Binance partners with Koinly, a cryptocurrency tax business, to assist customers in dealing with Australia’s ever-increasing tax needs.. Through the integration, Binance users in Australia will have access to Koinly’s tax reporting solution.

Customers can now sync their complete cryptocurrency trading history with a single ATO-compliant platform thanks to Koinly, which was founded in 2018 and already supports over 600 exchanges and wallets.

Koinly founder Robin Singh noted in an announcement.-

“The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is gathering data from Australian crypto exchanges in bulk and comparing it to amounts reported on prior tax returns. Failure to register crypto profits might result in a penalty of up to 75% of the unpaid tax.”

Binance is also stepping up its educational efforts in Australia, organising an end-of-year tax masterclass on July 22 in conjunction with Koinly.

“With about one in every six Australians investing in crypto, taxpayers and tax agents alike are on a steep learning curve,” according to Sam Teoh of Binance Australia.

Australians aren’t the only ones who are being watched by the taxman. The US Treasury proposed in late May that crypto transactions worth moreover $10,000 be disclosed to the Internal Revenue Service.

More about Binance

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers a trading platform for a variety of digital currencies. It was established in 2017 and has its headquarters in the Cayman Islands. In terms of daily trading volume, Binance is presently the largest exchange in the world.

Changpeng Zhao, a developer who had previously designed high-frequency trading software, launched Binance. Binance was founded in China, but due to the country’s increasing regulation of cryptocurrencies, it relocated its headquarters to the United States.

The US Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service are also investigating Binance for suspicions of money laundering and tax evasion. In June 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom ordered Binance to cease all regulated operations in the United Kingdom.