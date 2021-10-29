Mark Cuban is offering $100 in BTC to new users of Voyager Digital app

Mark Cuban, the owner of Dallas Mavericks, is offering $100 in BTC. To get the same, you have to download the Voyager Digital app and signup with the promo code. Do note that you will also need to deposit and transact $100 worth of BTC to be eligible for the bonus. The offer is available till Saturday at 11:59 PM CT, 30th October. So, if you are here after that, tough luck.

More about the partnership

Dallas Mavericks, the famous NBA team, has signed a 5-year partnership deal with the Voyager Digital app on Wednesday. And this has given them the incentive to bring the offer. This deal with the company includes the right to the name of Mavs Gaming Hub and the official gaming and event venue for the Mavs’ NBA 2k League team.

The CEO of Voyager Digital said that the reason for this partnership is the supremacy of the Mavs in the NBA games. And it also boils down to the strong understanding of the Digital assets of the owner of the team, Mark Cuban. Mark has always been open about his liking and support for cryptocurrencies. He has also been a big Dogecoin fan and also accepts the same for their team’s online store. This makes it clear why the CEO of Voyager Digital said what he said.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital was founded in 2018 by Stephen Ehrlich, Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy and Oscar Salazr. At present, they are one of the fastest-growing platforms in the US. The app gives you the option to buy crypto and also stake them to earn rewards. The exchange offers more than 60 different coins for investments and a fairly good UI experience. They claim to be commission-free and offer the best prices by routing to the top exchanges. The company is also licensed and regulated, making them safe to use. The best thing that I liked about this is their banking partner’s FDIC insurance, which gives users the peace of finding for their funds.

What are your thoughts on the news that Mark Cuban is offering $100 in BTC? And do you think that the platform Voyager Digital will be able to compete with the likes of Coinbase and FTX? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

