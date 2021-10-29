Wharton School to accept crypto for their blockchain class

Elon Musk’s alma mater Wharton School plans to accept crypto for their blockchain class. This is yet another big news for all crypto enthusiasts out there. Now students interested in crypto can pay with it for their tuition fee. Yes, the option would not be available for the other classes but it is still a start. This move by the school can also influence other ones to start accepting crypto for their blockchain or related classes.

Wharton School to accept crypto

The school is at the University of Pennsylvania and is one of the largest business schools in the country. They are planning to accept Bitcoin and maybe some other popular coins for the online courses offered by them. These courses will be beginning in January 2022 and will be related to blockchain and digital assets. To accept the crypto payments, the school seems to have partnered up with Coinbase Global, the largest US crypto exchange and arguably the most trusted one as well.

Even other universities and schools are embracing the idea of cryptocurrencies. The fact that they are offering blockchain classes is a big deal within itself. And accepting crypto on top of that makes it even bigger. The classes will shape our future entrepreneurs and researchers in the blockchain space. Did you know the University of Pennsylvania where the Wharton School is located also received an anonymous crypto donation in May 2021? The donation was $5 million and is the biggest to date.

Elon Musk’s school

Elon Musk is an alumnus of the Wharton school. This makes the crypto news even more special as Elon is also actively involved in crypto. Both of his companies SpaceX and Tesla hold Bitcoin in their treasury and he himself is an advocate of crypto. Other than that we also have Arthur Hayes, the founder, and CEO of BitMex exchange who is also a pass out from Wharton. All in all the school seems to have given the world a lot of entrepreneurs in the crypto space.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s alma mater accepting crypto for their blockchain class? And do you think that other universities will start this as well? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

