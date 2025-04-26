There was a time when Facebook was the place to catch up with friends, spot relationship updates, or hear about parties you weren’t invited to. Social media was built around real-life connections and personal updates. Fast forward to today, and those personal touches have largely disappeared. Instead, platforms like Facebook and Instagram are now flooded with celebrity promos, political debates, pop culture clips, and a growing flood of AI-generated content. The social side of social media has taken a back seat.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, acknowledged this transformation while testifying during a major antitrust trial brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week. He described how Meta’s focus has shifted towards “entertainment and learning about the world” rather than fostering personal interactions. Internal data backs him up: the time users spend engaging with friends’ posts on Facebook has dropped from 22% to 17%, and on Instagram, from 11% to just 7% over the past two years.

Meta’s Argument: Social Media Has Outgrown Old Definitions

The FTC accuses Meta of illegally building a monopoly in the “personal social networking services” market by acquiring rising competitors like Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. But defining that market has been a tricky business. In fact, an earlier version of this case was thrown out in 2021 because the FTC couldn’t clearly outline what that market even looked like.

Now, Meta’s defense is centered on a simple idea: the traditional concept of social media no longer exists. Instead, they argue, today’s platforms compete across a vast digital landscape that includes TikTok, YouTube, and even Apple’s iMessage—none of which the FTC officially recognizes as competitors. In court, Meta used visuals showing how alike these apps have become: short video formats dominate TikTok and Instagram alike, while messaging interfaces look almost identical across different platforms.

Ironically, while this argument strengthens Meta’s case that it faces stiff competition, it also paints a bleak picture of the digital world: a crowded, homogenized space where creativity often takes a backseat to formulaic content.

A Tough Road Ahead for the FTC

The FTC’s lawsuit, which began during Donald Trump’s first presidency, faces significant hurdles. Trying to undo business deals from a decade ago—when the internet looked very different—is no easy feat. Tech analyst Benedict Evans criticized the FTC’s case, saying the way they define social networks feels “gerrymandered.” He pointed out that by their logic, TikTok isn’t even considered a Facebook competitor—a notion that raises serious questions.

Unlike the government’s current antitrust case against Google, where real financial harm to advertisers was demonstrated, the Meta case is murkier. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are free for users, so there’s no obvious financial injury. Instead, the FTC claims that Meta’s dominance has reduced innovation and limited consumer choices—claims that are much harder to prove.

Take WhatsApp, for example. When Meta bought it in 2014, it had around 500 million users. Today, it boasts over two billion. Would WhatsApp have grown this much—or even survived—without Meta’s backing? It’s not a given. The app’s original founders preferred a minimal, no-frills platform, while Meta aggressively added features like group chats and video calls that drove its global popularity.

A Revealing Memo from Zuckerberg

One of the most eye-opening moments of Zuckerberg’s testimony came when the FTC revealed a 2018 memo he sent internally. In it, he floated the idea of spinning off Instagram as a separate company, worrying that it was eating into Facebook’s success. He even foresaw potential antitrust pressures that might force such a split.

Had Instagram gone independent then, it might have sparked more innovation—or perhaps the competitive landscape would look much the same. Either way, today’s digital ecosystem is being reshaped by forces that few anticipated, like TikTok’s explosive rise and the growing power of generative AI.

New players are already entering the arena. OpenAI, for instance, is reportedly working on a social network designed to rival Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), hinting at even bigger shifts ahead.

Politics, Global Pressure, and Meta’s Future

Meta’s troubles aren’t confined to U.S. courts. This week, the European Union slapped a €200 million fine on the company for anticompetitive behavior—a hefty sum, but still a drop in the bucket compared to Meta’s revenues.

In America, if the FTC wins, regulators could either push for a full breakup of Meta or opt for softer penalties. But politics could shape the outcome. Zuckerberg has recently made efforts to align more closely with Donald Trump’s administration, visiting the White House and dialing back initiatives like DEI programs and fact-checking.

Still, Trump has remained supportive of the FTC’s antitrust case. His administration has used aggressive threats before—as with ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok—to force deals. It’s not unthinkable that Zuckerberg could be maneuvered into a similar compromise to avoid harsher consequences.