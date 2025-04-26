Discord, the beloved communication platform that began as a home for gamers and grew into a global online hub, is preparing for a major new chapter. Jason Citron, who co-founded Discord nearly a decade ago and helped turn it into a cultural phenomenon, is stepping down as CEO. Taking the reins is Humam Sakhnini, a seasoned executive with deep roots in the gaming and business world.

While Citron is stepping back from day-to-day leadership, he’s not leaving Discord behind. He will continue to serve on the company’s board and act as an advisor to Sakhnini, ensuring that the spirit and vision he helped build remain intact.

A New Era for Discord

Citron’s decision comes at a pivotal moment for Discord. Reports have circulated for months that the company is laying the groundwork to go public. In a heartfelt message to employees — later shared publicly — Citron confirmed those ambitions, explaining that the leadership change is part of a broader strategy to steer Discord toward its next major goal: becoming a publicly traded company.

Reflecting on his journey, Citron admitted that the role of CEO is always evolving, and part of his leadership style has been knowing when to delegate, when to step back, and when to bring in fresh energy. “Usually that means hiring great people to take on pieces of my job,” he wrote. “But now, I realize the best move for Discord’s future is to literally hire myself out of a job.”

Citron also made it clear that he believes the company is in its strongest position yet, with a clear direction, new business opportunities, and an incredibly passionate community that continues to fuel Discord’s growth.

Humam Sakhnini: A Proven Leader Enters the Scene

Taking over the CEO role is Humam Sakhnini, who brings a wealth of experience in strategy, finance, and gaming leadership. Sakhnini spent eight years with consulting giant McKinsey & Co. before joining Activision Blizzard in 2009. There, he held key leadership roles, including Chief Strategy and Talent Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and eventually President of King, the mobile gaming company behind hits like Candy Crush.

Following Activision Blizzard’s acquisition by Microsoft, Sakhnini stepped down from his position in 2023. Now, he’s ready to help lead Discord into its next phase.

In his first statement as incoming CEO, Sakhnini expressed deep admiration for what Citron and co-founder Stan Vishnevskiy have built. He called Discord “a massive, foundational part of the gaming ecosystem,” adding that he’s excited to scale the business while staying true to the platform’s unique culture and close-knit community.

“We’re only beginning to see the influence gaming will have on broader entertainment and culture,” Sakhnini said. “Discord is perfectly positioned to be at the heart of that future.”

Lessons from a Tumultuous Few Years

Discord’s rise hasn’t been without its challenges. Like many tech companies, Discord experienced a meteoric surge in users during the COVID-19 pandemic. As millions of people turned to online spaces to stay connected, Discord expanded aggressively. But that growth eventually proved difficult to sustain once the world reopened, and the company faced tough decisions, including significant layoffs.

In 2024, Discord signaled a strategic reset, refocusing on its original mission: creating a place where people can hang out with friends while gaming. This back-to-basics approach resonated with its core users and set the stage for a more sustainable path forward — a path Sakhnini is expected to build on.

Holding Onto What Makes Discord Special

Under Citron’s leadership, Discord grew from a niche service for gamers into a platform that now hosts communities across a wide range of interests — from anime clubs to study groups to professional forums. Even as it expanded, Discord managed to maintain the welcoming, grassroots feeling that made it special from the start.

Citron emphasized that Discord’s future is bigger than any one person, including himself. It will be shaped by its leadership team, the strength of its strategy, and, most importantly, the passion of its users.

“I believe today’s Discord is the best version we’ve ever had,” Citron wrote. “We have everything we need to succeed: a strong team, a clear strategy, and a community that believes in what we’re building.”