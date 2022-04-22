Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse obsession is driving some current and former Facebook employees nuts

According to some current and former Facebook employees, Mark Zuckerberg is so engrossed in constructing the metaverse that it’s becoming a source of aggravation for his colleagues.

According to a former director-level staffer who recently departed, it’s “the only thing Mark wants to talk about.”

This person told Insider for a story about the company’s big strategy pivot and present business struggles that the corporation is “messaging the hell out of” the new emphasis, “spinning up teams that are metaverse specific,” one of which will reach throughout all groups inside the corporation and be assigned the task with informing people “there is a metaverse playbook.”

However, some employees are still perplexed. One current employee explained, “It’s basically fomenting disorganization and anxiety.” “People don’t really seem to know what to deliver or what to work on because there is still no coherent strategy.”

The company is “going through a defining period for the company and we’re going all in,” according to a spokeswoman.

Facebook has changed its name to Meta. Its Reality Labs unit, which manages metaverse initiatives, lost $10 billion last year. It plans to spend that much again this year, and possibly for the next several years. According to Zuckerberg, the metaverse is a long-term effort that will take a decade or more to completely build.

According to another employee who recently left, there has been little to show for so much money invested so far. “For all of its metaverse proclamations,” the person observed, “there’s still not much to touch or look at, much less use.”

According to Mark Zuckerberg, humanity will migrate into the metaverse in the future, abandoning reality for a world that we will totally build and manage. He claims that there will come a day when virtual worlds will be so engaging and convenient that we will not want to leave, at which point the metaverse will emerge. While these virtual reality worlds aren’t quite there yet, he emphasized that many people already spend a lot of time in the digital sphere, albeit on 2D displays.

According to reports, Meta plans to spend the next five to 10 years developing an immersive virtual world that encompasses scent, touch, and sound, allowing users to completely immerse themselves in virtual reality. In a recent update on future plans, the wealthy developer revealed an AI system that can be used to create completely customised worlds to your own design, and he’s working on higher-fidelity avatars and spatial audio to make communication easier.

In the version of Metaverse already accessible on Meta, humans are represented by avatars without legs, however Zuckerberg believes that future versions will be more realistic. His recent words to Fridman, however, show that, while the metaverse is being developed, people are now interacting with a complex virtual world.