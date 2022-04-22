OnePlus Ace featuring 150W fast charging, Dimensity 8100-Max chipset launched

The OnePlus Ace, the first model in the brand’s Ace line, was released on Thursday. The new OnePlus phone supports 150W rapid charging and is powered by a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, as well as a dedicated game-only graphics unit.

The phone also has three back cameras and a 120Hz display. Other notable features of the OnePlus Ace include Android 12, up to 12GB RAM, and a maximum storage capacity of 512GB. It might be released in India as the OnePlus 10R as soon as next week.

What does OnePlus Ace Feature?

The OnePlus Ace dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs The latest Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixel) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of up to 950 nits and is shielded by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The OnePlus Ace is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, as well as 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone has a triple rear camera configuration that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor and an f/1.88 lens with optical image stabilization (OIS).

The primary sensor is the same one that was used for the main camera on the OnePlus 9RT and was available as an ultra-wide shooter on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. In addition, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro snapper are available from OnePlus.

The OnePlus Ace has a 16-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 camera with an f/2.4 lens on the front for selfies and video chats. The OnePlus Ace supports UFS 3.1 storage up to 512GB. 5G.

What’s the Pricing for OnePlus Ace?

The OnePlus Ace has been revealed for the pricing of CNY 2,499 (which in converted to INR stands at Rs. 29,600) for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone is also available in an 8GB + 256GB form for CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 31,900), a 12GB + 256GB variation for CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 35,400), and a top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB variant for CNY 3,499 (about Rs. 35,400). (Roughly Rs. 41,400). It is available in black and blue and will be on sale in China on April 26.

The OnePlus Ace will not be available in places other than China, according to current information. However, the phone is expected to arrive in India as the OnePlus 10R, which will be formally launched on April 28.

