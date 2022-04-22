Samsung speculates to sell twice the number of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 compared to last year’s flagships

Understandably, Samsung is preparing again for the arrival of the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 this summer, and as part of that preparation, it has selected how many devices to produce in July, ahead of the debut of the two new models.

According to DSCC’s Ross Young, a reliable source on all things display and foldable, Samsung expects the future smartphones to be far more popular than their predecessors, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3.

Samsung's Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 phone production for July are more than double what it was for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Pointing to a very strong launch. Might see a price cut. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2022

This is because the company is reportedly intending to make more than twice as many units in July, which is much more than double the number of units produced for the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 last year. So there’s a good chance that the new ones will fly off the shelves even faster.

As just an outcome, we, like Mr. Young, wonder if this means that the new Fold, as well as Flip, would be less expensive than their own predecessors. Just time (as well as future spreading gossip) would then tell.

What else to expect from Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

If indeed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is to progress beyond just being a niche gadget, it will most likely need to be significantly cheaper – or at least a little cheaper while boasting really flagship components across the board.

We don’t expect Samsung to significantly lower the price, as new phone models often only have minor price changes, but considering how many handsets it’s supposedly making, you never know.

Conversely, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a starting price of $999 / £949 / AU$1,499, which, although still pricey, is considerably more realistic — there are non-foldable phones that cost more. Of course, such phones usually have greater specifications in a variety of ways.

Nonetheless, this is the closest thing to a popular foldable we’ve seen so far, and Samsung would probably just need to slightly lower the price of the Z Flip 4 to make it genuinely widespread. Alternatively, it might give really headline specifications while not having to cut the price at all.

So, while the Z Fold 4 is more in need of a price decrease and thus more likely to receive one, it will still be the least popular of the two until Samsung shocks us with its pricing approach.

