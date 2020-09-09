Market Pulse secured $750K in pre-Series A funding round

Market Pulse, a Mumbai based market analysis platform that helps people navigate through and profit off financial markets has now secured that it has raised $750000 in its Pre Series A funding round.

The round was backed by the HNI investors, which includes the Ameet Desai (Founder, Anubhuti Advisors LLP, and Ex-Group CFO, Adani Group), Aditya Goel (Director, Securcap, UK), Rashmi Kwatra (Founder and CIO, Sixteenth Street Capital), and Umasankar Nistala (MD and CEO, BNP Paribas India).

Amit Dhakad, Co-founder and CEO of Market-Pulse, said,

“We’ve been a profitable, sustainable business; our fundraise at this stage is to help grow our technology platform, and invest in branding to be able to attract the best tech talent there is. We are pleased to have the support of strategic investors on our journey. Our aim is to build the future of trading and become the de facto trading platform in India.”

“Building a trading platform is a complex business and Market Pulse, in just a few years, has demonstrated its success and sustainability. The investment market is set to grow and Market Pulse is at the helm to nurture both the seasoned investor and those entering the field for the first time, giving them the right tools, knowledge, skills and support to make smarter decisions and better profits,” added Aditya Goel, Director, Securcap, UK.