Hippo Video secured $4.5M in Series A round

Hippo Video, a cloud-based video CX platform which also has an office in the Chennai, has now secured $4.5 million in the Series A funding round.

The investment round was backed by the Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), a $300 million venture funding, managed by the Falcon Edge, a global alternative asset manager, and backed by the ADQ.

Some of the existing investors, Sequoia Capital India Surge, and KAE Capital, also participated in the funding round.

Karthi Mariappan, CEO and Founder of Hippo Video, said:

“With the increasing role of video in communication and social media, Hippo Video looks to capitalise on video as a key decision influencer and trust driver. Hippo Video drives sales, marketing, and overall customer experience through its REALTM platform. Through personalised videos, sales teams can achieve productivity increases of up to 3x.”