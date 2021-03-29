MARS WRIGLEY IS READY FOR PARTNERSHIP

Partnership is a combination that helps to bring out the best for both of the parties in case of every business. When you enter into a partnership; the intent is to benefit the different sectors in order to realize the full potential. Once you collaborate, you get to know the pros & cons of it effectively. A company’s decision to partnership has various threads attached to it.

The major company ANS Commerce gets into a collaboration into Mars Wrigley for certain important areas. The company is looking for a strategic move and let’s get into the details to understand more.

ABOUT MARS WRIGLEY

The company Mars is an American multinational that was incepted in 1911. The prominent subsidiary the company has is Wrigley Company VCA Inc. The company is the major manufacturer is of confectionary, pet food and animal care services. It is situated in USA. The major brands associated with the name are :

3 muskeeters

Big Red

Bounty

Extra

Orbit

Pedigree

M&M’s

Eclipse

Snickers

Twix

Whiskas

The products are prominently household which are manufactured both by mars & Wrigley collaboratively. The major business segments that are being operated in:

Confectionary

Pet Care

Food

Drinks

Symbioscience

ABOUT ANS COMMERCE

The e-commerce company is a backbone to the entire e-commerce segment ans was incepted back in 2017. They are major connection between brands and customers. They believe that everything e-commerce is the mantra. They believe in positive impact, customer centric and incremental innovation.

More than 60000 orders

Across 80 plus brands

25.4 years average age

More than 10 segments

The major solutions offered are performance marketing, free marketing audit, marketplace management, warehousing & fulfillment and e-commerce consulting. The integrations are in the companies like Bluedart, FedEx, iThink Logistics, Razor Pay, CC Avenue, Paytm, Google, Facebook and Exotel. The trusted partners across different domains are Netcore, Bluedart, Delhivery, Moengage, Value First and Yellow messenger.

DETAILS ABOUT COLLABORATION

The ANS Commerce has tied with the major fast moving consumer goods company in order to make the technology enabled solutions like warehousing and many other solutions.

ANS Commerce has been given the facility of the cold storage facility for right temperature of chocolates.

“ANS Commerce’s warehousing operations will allow us to manage our inventory more efficiently at optimized costs,” said Varun Kandhari, CBU and strategic demand director, Mars Wrigley India.

E-commerce is a segment which has to be mingled with every function whether it is warehousing, supply chain or marketing.The companies are major leaders in their respective segment.

ANS in the segment of e-commerce while MARS in the food segment. Their collaborative synergy will make the competition worse and also enable a great technological transition in various operations. Both the companies have taken a strong decision.

It is definitely a big decision; for ANS commerce as being an Indian company it is a matter of reputation that the US based major firm is looking for association. This association would strengthen the brand name of ANS and help it to conquer more market share in the coming span of 5 years. Times are in for tough competition; and it is definitely the right time.