Step By Step Guide: How to Recharge FASTag Using PhonePe

FASTag, which permits the advantage of credit only payment with benefits like – investment funds on fuel and time as the customer doesn’t need to remain at the toll plaza, is open free of charge until February 29. If you are yet to buy FASTag, then apply for it now. FASTags are being given by 22 affirmed banks including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, and others, It can likewise be profited by channels, for example, Point-of-Sale (POS) at National Highway toll plazas. Interestingly, FASTags are also open on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

If you already bought a FASTag from a particular bank, you could add money by managing only that bank’s app or website. However, half a month prior, RBI pronounced that UPI, cards, and other installment modes can be connected to FASTags, making re-energizes simpler.

We are working on the Internet the most in today’s time, and the Internet is such a device by which we can get all the learning in a few seconds, and there are various such things that we can do relaxing at our home from the Internet.

The Phone-Pe application is a versatile installment application, which offers the combination of installment alternatives as indicated by your various necessities. The aim behind the phone pe is that it is a portable wallet that make simple and secure computerized installments. It is a UPI based application that works exceptionally quick. You can utilize Phone-Pe Mobile Wallet as a wallet, and pay straightforwardly through your financial balance, Mastercard and debit card.

Now the great news is that in addition to taking Phone and DTH recharge, you can use the PhonePe app for renewing the Fastag account in just a few clicks.

Below we are describing the step-by-step method to recharge Fastag using Phonepe.

First of all, start the PhonePe app if it is installed on your Mobile Phone.

If you don’t have the PhonePe app, then first you need to download it from the Google play store.

After starting the Phone Pe app, click on the To Contacts alternative.

Then click on the UPI ID choice which is located in the header. After this, you have to add a recipient UPI id.

Now click on confirm button which will open the amount page.

Now, you need to enter the sum you need your Fastag to be re-charged with.

You will get a verification message on your mobile phone after successful recharge of your Fastag wallet.