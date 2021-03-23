MARUTI SUZUKI IS READY TO BRING THREE NEW PLAYERS IN THE MARKET

Maruti on Monday has made an immense effort to pick three great startups out of the pool of talent that was available in the market. The shortlisting was done out of the innovative initiative. However; no disclosure was made in respect of the names of the start ups.

MORE ABOUT MAIL

Mail stands for Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab was started by Maruti which is technically the largest automobile manufacturer in 2019. It is powered by GHV accelerator to give a strong platform to tech start up that have promoted a new age growth in the Mobility & Automobile Sector. The aim was to create an environment that keeps an eye on accelerating the digitalization of start-up.

The main point was to give technology-driven, innovative & cutting edge solutions in the automobile space.

The purpose as described by the Lab is to create and drive the power of innovation in India for Mobility & Automobiles. 17 start-ups have been engaged with the brand in a span of 2 years.

The programe has a set structure that starts from an internal process using a test methodology. After that groups are formed in order to inspect the idea of start ups through efficient monitoring for a period of 4 months. The main testing parameter is the global scalability in sync with the great mentors.

The mentors are the major players in the automotive industry like :

Atul Arya- Panasonic Head

Rakesh Yadav- CEO Of AdGlobal 360 India Private Limited

Tsutomu Tsuboi- GM at Nagoya Electric Works, Japan.

After close inspection ; the winning start up would get a Paid Proof Of concept with the company. The entire thing would comprise of a lot of levels from opening to screening to mock pitches to networking sessions & winner announcement.

PARTNERS AT MAIL

The partners with the innovation lab are the major leaders in the start up business which are :

Amazon web services(AWS)

NASSCOM 10000 startups

91 SpringBoard

Blue Tokai

T hub

MORE ABOUT SELECTION OF START UPS

The MD & CEO of company Kenichi Ayukawa presented an optimistic picture in front of the media saying that the chosen start-ups would pursue a disruptive technology and at the same time focus at great business solutions.

The most interesting fact is that India is a country which is heading to be the automobile hub in the next 10 years. The growth rate is increased by 1.29%in the year 2020.The shift would cause a major change in demand as people would prefer electric vehicles a lot. But; the market would be a plot of opportunities. A lot of foreign investments are expected to enter the market.

2020 brought a lot of investments and plans like this by a major manufacturer which is Maruti are a sure shot signal that the stage is set to welcome start ups with full creativity & innovation.

Automobile sector is the driving force of the nation & innovative start-ups are the force that drive the sector. So; it’s a circle that builds the nation at large.