Marvel Snap Release Date Announced

The Marvel Snap release date has now been announced by Disney at D23, with the card game by ex-Hearthstone dev coming off its earlier beta stage. Marvels entry in the card combat genre, Marvel Snap, has finally been given a release date, with players expected to jump in on the mobile-first, quick-paced title on Oct. 18. Boy, do we have good news for all of you Marvel fans out there, because during D23 Showcase the Livestream focused on all things Disney and Marvel and they announced a release date for Marvel Snap, and it is closer than you might think.

Former Hearthstone Director, Ben Brode, and developer Second Dinner announced some major details and revealed info for Marvel Snap during the Disney and Marvel games showcase. The connection with Hearthstone does not end here, with a former Hearthstone developer working on a title featuring the superhero cards. Marvel Snap is currently in beta, but publisher Nuverse and developer Second Dinner announced at a showcase of the Disney-Marvel games that the full version is coming to PC, iOS, and Android next month.

Announced today at the Marvel games showcase, Second Dinner and Nuverse revealed Marvel Snap is going to have its worldwide release on PC and mobile worldwide on Oct. 18. The Marvel Mobile Game has already been in beta for a few territories, released in early 2022, so we already know how that is going to be. With 150 cards players will have plenty of options to choose from.

Let us look at when the game is officially coming out, and how you can sign up to be pre-registered when it does. If you would like to check out the game, however, you can pre-register for the game right now at their official site. Nurse and Second Dinner have also released the game pre-registration page, which players can sign up to receive the latest info about the game and snag it when it launches on October 18.

Marvel revealed plans for this title back in May this year, and it is shaping up to be a trading card game, carving its own corner in what is already an overcrowded market. Marvel Snap has always been pitched as a mobile-first title designed to show off the depths of Marvel’s universe, and with more than 150 cards featuring characters from dozens of franchises, the launch version is already looking very deep indeed. Marvel Snap, the free-to-play, frenetic superhero card game, launches Oct. 18 for PC and mobile.