Apple to bring USB Type-C port with iPhone 15 Ultra smartphone, says reports

After launching the new most anticipated smartphone for the year, the iPhone 14 model which is still yet to go on sale officially. There were already a lot of new innovations being announced for this year’s iPhone models which include it coming with a new Dynamic Island design and also there has been new hardware including the Pro models to come up with the A16 Bionic chipset.

Soon after the launch itself, there has been a lot of new leaks and rumors floating around about the next year’s Apple which includes the iPhone 15 Ultra instead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max which is said to feature a new USB-C port on the smartphone. Here we have covered all the details you should know about the smartphone.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra to feature USB Type-C Port

According to new early rumors, iPhone 15 Ultra will be coming with a USB-C port however, this smartphone will be the top model of the entire iPhone 15 lineup.

Two popular Apple experts have brought new leaks about the new iPhone models and also these experts said that this time Apple will rethink its naming strategy and might be changing its Pro Max model to the Ultra model in order to compete with other smartphones in the markets. We have already covered an article explaining the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 series is speculated to make its way to release in 2023. And it’s been already leaked and speculated that Apple’s next-year offering will also be including a prospect of a fully portless iPhone. Two popular tipsters who are Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo have been debating the future of the iPhone with their followers and have come to the same conclusion: the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, assuming those names are adopted, will be quite different from the other.

As a matter of fact, while Ming-Chi Kuo diverts the inquiry somewhat by adding, “Apple likewise will begin building contrast,” Imprint Gurman states unequivocally, “Ultra is coming.” The Bloomberg correspondent initially referenced this subsequent to examining the new Apple Watch Ultra, saying, “Ultra shows up today on the Apple Watch.”

Like I said yesterday: Ultra is coming. https://t.co/IrZUBHlLN2 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2022

Including details about changing the naming, these new iPhone 15 models are also expected to feature the newly developed A17 Bionic chipset which is said to power the top-end variant. Adding more details to this, it’s been also said that this new smartphone will be featuring a Persicope camera mechanism too. However, we will be updating you with more details in the coming future.