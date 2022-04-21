Marvel’s Avengers Announces Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor As Next Playable Hero

Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has revealed all the changes coming to Marvel’s Avengers Patch 2.4 and announced that Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor will be the next superhero to join the fight. A new take on the blog However, developer Crystal Dynamics has confirmed rumors that the next Thor character will surprise the Avengers as the first playable hero since Spider-Man launched last fall. As for joining Jane Foster, it’s been rumored for some time now that Jane Foster will be the next hero to join Marvel’s Avengers, but now we’ve finally got an official confirmation. Jane Foster will be training Quake in comics again this summer as Jane Foster and Mighty Thor.

In October 2014, in the fourth volume of the superhero Thor Odinson, writer Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman debuted a female character in the first issue after the classic hero could no longer wield Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer. Mighty Thor is Jane Foster’s version of the god of thunder and is a playable character in the match-3 mobile game Marvel’s Avengers.

After saving Asgard from Ragnarok, Odin asked Jane Foster to give Thor’s hammer Mjolnir to Dr. Donald Black so he could become the new Thor. According to developer Crystal Dynamics, Thor’s Jane Foster will be similar to Thor in terms of gameplay, as he’s also the guardian of Quake, but she’ll also have elements that make her stand out. Foster, however, exhibits a form of control over Thor’s hammer Mjolnir that his predecessors lacked, such as changing its trajectory and speed while firing and spinning around his enemies to trap them.

Now that patch 2.3 is behind us, we’d like to update you on what’s coming up in the near future for the game. This includes some great improvements to the event system as well as our next playable hero Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor! 🌩️ https://t.co/lp0kZiSYJt pic.twitter.com/ry8u6ZXN2A — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) April 19, 2022

The Norse god of thunder is also a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe played by Chris Hemsworth and who appeared in his eponymous film in 2011 and The Avengers in 2012. The new Thor character will appear in Marvel’s Avengers on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One. , Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Fans have asked to play many characters from the coic book source material, as well as popular iterations of future MCU Marvels Avengers heroes. Prominent insider Miller also claims that there are fewer similarities between the main cannon Thor and Jane Foster’s version, citing “the great work the team has done on Jane Foster” and pointing out that The developers will be adding more original characters to the game in the near future. We’ll have to wait and see when and who will be the next to enter the world of Marvel’s Avengers