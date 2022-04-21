Xbox Research And Design Lead Chris Novak Quits After Almost 20 Years

Chris Novak, head of research and design at Xbox has announced that he is leaving the company after nearly two decades. Since 2016, Chris Novak has been responsible for research and design for Xbox, providing a user experience for games on Xbox, including its consoles, Game Pass, Xbox Live, and xCloud. “We spent a huge amount of time developing xCloud, xCloud engineers researched this and made sure that all technologies allow us to display this output on any device”. Novak has worked in a variety of roles since joining Xbox in 2002, starting as director of design for games such as Crackdown and Forza Motorsport. Novak joined Xbox as director of design and helped launch products such as Project Gotham Racing, Crackdown, and Forza Motorsport.

Seven years later, Chris Novak became a design architect in 2009, leading the Xbox Global Publishing design team and contributing to the development of games such as Sunset Overdrive and Quantum Break. He also did the research for proprietary games and said he aimed to “deliver a compelling end-to-end experience” for Microsoft gaming users. It should connect the player to what they want as quickly as possible, and every time you do something new you can ask them to use a different button or think of a different process

A feature that Chris Novax focused on was Photo Mode and Xbox Achievements; Xbox Live was originally launched with a limit of five achievements. “Xbox will always be with me,” added Novak. Novak talked about his Xbox career in an interview with Polygon published Tuesday, and I recommend you read the article in full. Yesterday (April 19), Novak Shared a post on his LinkedIn page announcing that he is leaving his position at Xbox (thanks to VGC). “There will be a period of reflection and rest in the near future on my journey “. Chris Novax Achievements will always be with Xbox after being with them for nearly 2 decades.