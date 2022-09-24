‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ is Coming to PC in Fall 2022

The PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to be released in the Fall of 2022. The game will be available on the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Windows Store. It is the second PlayStation Exclusive spiderman game to get a PC port this year with more PS Exclusive like Uncharted and The Last of Us set to follow.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a new PC port from Sony that is set to release in Fall 2022. This game is the first Marvel game where you can play as a black character. The game was developed by Insomniac Games and will be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. This game is a spin-off to Marvel’s Spider-man, which was released back in 2018. It features Miles Morales as the new protagonist and tells a story that intersects with events from Marvel’s Spiderman.

In this article, we will explore the main features of this upcoming game and what it means for gamers who identify with Miles Morales’s identity. Miles Morales, a 13-year-old Afro-Latino teenager from Brooklyn, has been an important part of the Marvel Universe since 2011 when he replaced Peter Parker as Spider-Man in Ultimate Fallout #4. He was introduced as the second black superhero in mainstream comics and has become an iconic figure for people of color around the world. The game is set to be a new and different take on the Spider-Man story from what we’ve seen before.

Marvel has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Spider-Man game for PC. The trailer focuses on Miles Morales, who is the second Spider-Man in Marvel’s comics. The trailer starts with Miles right into action and then cuts to him swinging through the city. The footage also includes snippets of gameplay and shows off some of his abilities, such as web-slinging, wall-crawling, and using his spider-sense to avoid enemies.

Marvel has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming game, ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This time, the trailer is focused on the game’s protagonist, Miles Morales. The trailer shows off some of his abilities and how he will be fighting crime in New York City.

The game will be available for PC later this year. An original Marvel’s Spider-man just had a PC port released a few months ago and now the Spin-off is getting the PC treatment which proves that Sony is going hard on the PC side of things with more exclusives like The Last of Us and Uncharted set to be released on PC very soon.