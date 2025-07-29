Maserati is gearing up for what could be its most exciting combustion-engined car in two decades. Sources inside the company hint at a limited-run flagship grand tourer powered by the Nettuno V6 engine and, in a surprise twist, potentially offered with a manual gearbox. Set to debut as early as next year, this super-GT would underline Maserati’s Italian identity and commitment to mechanical purity at a time when much of the performance world is moving to electrification.

“We still have customers who crave that raw, analogue connection to the car,” said Maserati engineering boss Davide Danesin at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. “There’s still room for pure mechanical cars and that means rethinking the manual.”

Nettuno V6 to Lead the Charge, Without Batteries

At the heart of the new project is the Nettuno engine, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 first seen in the MC20. Praised for its F1-inspired pre-chamber combustion system and efficient power delivery, the unit is already producing 621bhp in the recently renamed MCPura. Danesin hinted that a future variant could push those numbers even higher without hybrid assistance.

“We’re already getting 210hp per litre,” he noted. “There’s no need to complicate it with battery weight or complexity, especially for a car like this. What matters is performance with emotion and lightweight always wins.”

Twinning with Alfa Romeo, Again

This upcoming Maserati could also revive the long-standing engineering relationship with Alfa Romeo. Just as the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is built on the Maserati MC20 platform, the new Maserati super-GT is expected to be twinned with a limited-edition Alfa model. Both could share underpinnings, but take different stylistic and performance directions.

Santo Ficili, CEO of both brands, confirmed the shared development ethos. “In the past we built the 8C Competizione on the old Granturismo platform, and the 4C was produced in Modena. Why not do something similar again?” he said. “We have infinite possibilities to do few-off creations for enthusiasts.”

Back to Modena, Back to Roots

Production of the Granturismo and Grancabrio is set to return to Maserati’s historic Modena factory a fitting location for a new flagship steeped in heritage. Ficili noted the symbolic importance of Motor Valley as Maserati’s spiritual home: “This is where it all began. Modena is the right place to build sports cars.”

The timing aligns with a major milestone: the 100th anniversary of Maserati’s first-ever car, the Tipo 26, which debuted in 1926 and promptly won the Targa Florio. Alfa Romeo will also celebrate the centenary of its 6C 1500 in 2026. Both could be honoured with parallel limited-edition models, strengthening the shared legacy of Italy’s two iconic marques.

Manual Gearbox: A Statement, Not a Gimmick

For Maserati, offering a manual gearbox isn’t nostalgia it’s philosophy. “It perfectly fits our mindset,” Danesin said. “A shifter isn’t just mechanical. It’s emotional. It connects you. And for a car like this, maybe built in very small numbers, it might just be the perfect choice.”

While there’s no confirmed reveal date, all signs point to a 2026 debut a centenary celebration wrapped in carbon fibre, powered by a high-revving V6, and, just maybe, shifted by hand.