The North American automotive industry was plunged into confusion on Thursday after the Trump administration implemented sweeping 25 per cent tariffs on imported vehicles, with similar levies on auto parts set to follow on May 3. As the deeply integrated cross-border supply chains struggle to adapt, industry experts are warning of major disruptions.

“Everyone is confused,” said Peter Frise, an automotive expert at the University of Windsor. “It’s a tremendously complicated bookkeeping exercise.”

Supply Chains Under Pressure

Modern automobile manufacturing in North America depends on highly interconnected supply chains. Components routinely cross the Canada-U.S.-Mexico borders multiple times before final assembly, making the tariff’s impact difficult to assess.

Jeff Rightmer, a supply chain expert at Wayne State University in Detroit, highlighted this complexity: “You have certain parts that could go back and forth across the border seven or eight times. Is that tariff going to be applied each time it comes back and forth?”

The lack of clarity surrounding the implementation is creating a logistical nightmare for automakers and suppliers alike.

Unclear Guidelines on U.S. Content

According to the administration, the tariffs will apply only to the value of non-U.S. content in vehicles and parts imported under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). But industry insiders say it’s still unknown how U.S. content will be defined or calculated.

“Given that vehicles have thousands of parts and components, you could imagine the complexity,” said Brian Kingston, President and CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association. “It’s unclear how deep this goes—are we talking about raw materials, or only finished components?”

The Federal Register suggests that companies can submit documentation to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to certify U.S. content, but no process has been outlined, nor has any timeline been provided.

Canada Hits Back with Retaliatory Tariffs

In response to the U.S. move, Canada has introduced matching 25 per cent tariffs on non-compliant U.S.-made vehicles. Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged the magnitude of the disruption: “The global economy is fundamentally different today than it was yesterday.”

With no clear direction on how to calculate exemptions or apply for tariff relief, companies are left in limbo—slowing investment and jeopardizing production plans across the region.

Immediate Fallout and Future Risks

The immediate consequences are already evident. Stellantis has announced a two-week production halt at its Windsor, Ontario plant, citing the new tariffs as a direct cause. Industry experts warn this may be the first of many such announcements.

“The industry typically has a profit margin of five to eight per cent,” said Frise. “A 25 per cent tariff is more than the profit margin. They can’t eat that cost.”

Smaller parts suppliers, operating on even slimmer margins, may be hit hardest. As Rightmer noted, “If assembly plants lack parts, they can’t assemble vehicles.”

A Clouded Road Ahead

As the auto sector braces for more uncertainty, experts are urging clarity from the U.S. government. “It is stifling investment and stifles production decisions,” Kingston said.

For now, automakers, suppliers, and workers across North America are navigating an unpredictable landscape—waiting for answers that may not come soon enough.