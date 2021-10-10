McDonald’s China releases NFT on their 31st anniversary

The fact that Mcdonald’s China releases an NFT on their 31st Anniversary shows that NFTs have become mainstream. On 8th October, they celebrated their 31st Anniversary in China with the opening of a new headquarter building in Shanghai and also the Big Mac NFT. Yes, you heard that right. The company released its signature meal in the form of an NFT.

The company’s latest NFT is a 3d dynamic digital creative work based on their signature Big Mac sandwich and hence the name. McDonald’s will release 188 NFT creative works that will be available to the employees and customers in the form of gifts. The CEO of the company in China was pleased that they were the first domestic brand to release an NFT. At the same time, he also said that the company is always paying attention to trends and the latest technology.

Coming to the NFT, its structure has been inspired by the headquarters of the company in Shanghai. It also draws inspiration from the five company values: service, tolerance, integrity, community, and family. The company’s idea behind the creation of the NFT was to celebrate the special moment and milestone with innovation, digitization, and art.

Another great marketing idea

NFTs are so much in the trend that releasing an NFT gets you free media coverage. Just because McDonald’s released an NFT on their 31st Anniversary, people are talking about it on social media. At the same time, even I am writing about it like other websites, media sites, crypto enthusiasts.

It also goes in line with the love affair that food chains have with NFTs in general. All major companies like Taco Bell, Burger King, and even Budweiser have released their own NFTs. It is making them money as these NFTS often sell out in minutes and, yes the free publicity. It also makes customers connect better with brands as they follow the trends that have people hooked right now.

