McDonald’s is venturing into uncharted territory with its new spinoff restaurant, CosMc’s, set to open its inaugural location in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Diverging from the classic Big Mac and fries, CosMc’s is positioned as a “beverage concept,” designed to captivate customers seeking an afternoon pick-me-up with a celestial twist.

Unlike traditional McDonald’s offerings, CosMc’s boasts a beverage-centric menu with a dazzling array of options. Lattes, slushes, and teas take center stage, featuring bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors, and functional boosts. The drink menu promises dozens of new selections, including the Island Pick-Me-Up Punch—a refreshing berry lemonade with dried strawberries. Customers can personalize their drinks further by adding energy shots or vitamin C shots for an extra boost.

Reinventing Coffee Classics

CosMc’s isn’t just redefining the fast-food beverage experience; it’s also putting a cosmic twist on coffee classics. The S’Mores Cold Brew, adorned with toffee sprinkles, offers a unique caffeine experience. Customers can spice up their coffee with various syrups and even add an espresso shot for an extra kick.

Sweet Indulgences and Frozen Delights

While the golden arches may not be serving their iconic vanilla ice cream cone, CosMc’s introduces its own delightful frozen treats. From classic vanilla to a chocolate cone and a tantalizing twist option, the dessert menu aims to satisfy sweet cravings. The hot fudge sundae takes an unexpected turn with a blueberry lemon cookie variety, alongside a tempting caramel fudge brownie sundae.

Savory Options Beyond Expectations

For patrons with heartier appetites, CosMc’s presents a selection of savory delights. The spicy queso sandwich and the creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich promise to tantalize taste buds. In a nod to the brand’s roots, CosMc’s will also offer an assortment of classic McMuffin sandwiches, ensuring there’s something for every palate.

Snackable Delights and Shareable Bites

Innovative snack options take center stage at CosMc’s, featuring six-piece pretzel bites and McPops—mini donuts available with mouthwatering fillings such as cookie butter, apple cinnamon, and hazelnut. These shareable bites add a playful touch to the cosmic-inspired menu.

CosMc’s Locations and Future Prospects

CosMc’s is set to launch ten locations by the end of 2024, with a focus on smaller establishments across the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio areas. Some locations will feature multiple drive-thru lanes, catering to the on-the-go lifestyle. While the success of CosMc’s is yet to be determined, CEO Chris Kempczinski hints at the potential for expansion if the concept resonates with customers, emphasizing a commitment to ideas that transcend regional limitations.

Cosmic Culinary Adventures Await at CosMc’s

McDonald’s bold foray into the cosmic realm with CosMc’s promises a dining experience like no other. From tantalizing beverages with functional boosts to savory and sweet options that defy fast-food norms, CosMc’s aims to captivate customers and potentially pave the way for a new era in fast-food innovation. As the celestial-themed spinoff takes its first steps, all eyes are on whether this cosmic venture will become a star in the McDonald’s constellation.