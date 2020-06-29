MCSA: Windows Server 2016 Get your Technical Expertise Recognized as Microsoft Certified Professional

If you are certified with MCSA: Windows Server 2016 certification, it means you possess the expertise of reducing IT costs and can deliver more business value to an organization. To complete this certification, the candidates have to pass three exams. The details of these exams are given below: There is no specific pre-requisite for this certification, except to have fundamental IT skills. If you are not sure about your basic knowledge of IT, it is appropriate to obtain Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA) certification before opting for MCSA: Windows Server 2016.

Scope and Salary

The MCSA: Windows Server 2016 certified IT Professional has several role-based employment opportunities such as network or computer systems administrator or as a computer network specialist. Another plus of this certification is that it gives you the chance to further develop your professional worth and earn more valuable credential Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE).

For employers Microsoft certified professionals who have MCSA: Windows Server 2016 are always attractive because they help them better solve the security issues. They also prove helpful in decreasing the overall IT investment expense. For the certified professionals, MCSA: Windows Server 2016 credential brings excellent and secured job prospects with huge salaries up to $89,952 per annum.

Pathway to Earn MCSA: Windows Server 2016

Exam 70-740: Installation, Storage, and Compute with Windows Server 2016

Primarily, Microsoft 70-740 Exam Dumps validates the skills of successful candidates regarding installation, storage, and compute functionalities with Windows Server 2016. The other core topics of the exam include local and server storage solutions, configuration of disks and volumes, Data De-duplication, High Availability, Disaster Recovery, Storage Spaces Direct, and Failover Clustering solutions. Additionally the exam candidates are also expected to know managing Hyper-V and Containers. The exam will also measure their abilities on creating and managing images for deployment along with hands-on experience of general installation tasks.

Exam 70-741: Networking with Windows Server 2016

Microsoft Exam 70-741 tests skills of the exam takers on the networking features and functionality corresponding with Windows Server 2016. Therefore, the exam candidates should expand their knowledge and hands-on experience on DNS, DHCP, and IPAM implementations, remote access solutions, such as VPN and Direct Access.

They should also know DFS and BranchCache solutions, high performance network features and functionality. The candidates should also have experience with implementation of software-defined networking (SDN) solutions, such as Hyper-V Network Virtualization (HNV) and Network Controller.

Exam 70-742: Identity with Windows Server 2016

Microsoft Exam 70-741 measures the professional knowledge of the exam takers on identity functionality in Windows Server 2016. The exam candidates therefore learn thoroughly the installation and configuration of Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS). They should also have expertise on Group Policy implementation for non-Nano Server environments. The other important modules of the exam include Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS), Active Directory Federations Services (AD FS), and Web Application proxy implementations.

Exam Preparation Options

Microsoft gives an idea of the contents of the actual exam, describing the modules and their share in the exam in percentage. However, it does not mean that there may not be questions on other modules. Thus a comprehensive exam preparation is the top most requisite to get through all of the three exams, mentioned above.

To help the exam candidates, Microsoft offers a variety of exam preparation resources. They include Video tutorials, Instructor-led training of all or of specific exam modules, online training of the infrastructure basic storage and virtualization of Windows Server 2016. Those who want to do their own studies and don’t need coaching from an instructor; they can opt for Microsoft Exam Ref 70-740 Installation, Storage and Compute with Windows Server 2016 book on all the three exams. Microsoft also offers Practice Exams for the exam candidates to know the exam format and revise the syllabus.

May I find exam preparation resources other than Microsoft?

Yes. There are many resources available online that offer you a variety of exam preparation material. For an instance, try Marks4sure’s questions and answers based Study Guide and Dumps for all three MCSA: Windows Server 2016 certification exams. These products contain the verified and updated information that is highly relevant to your exam requirement. The most worthwhile aspect of Marks4sure Exam 70-740 Study Guide as well as Marks4sure Exam 70-741 Guide and Marks4sure Exam 70-742 Guide is that they offer you a comprehensive source of learning. You need not to hanker after any other source of exam preparation once you get them. The best proof of their effectiveness is manifested by the guarantee of exam success with 100% refund of money.

Is there any product for quick learning of the exam syllabus contents?

If you want a speedy learning of the exam syllabus, give a try to Marks4sure Braindumps on your relevant exam. For example Marks4sure Exam 70-740 Braindumps cover all the core modules of the exam that are most expected in the final exam. If you have already developed a hands-on experience of the syllabus contents, Marks4sure Exam 70-740 Braindumps will serve you the best and will bring you the best score in the exam.

If there any product available for revising the syllabus and know the actual exam format?

For a guaranteed exam success, it is essential that you have firm grip on the entire syllabus. To make it sure, nothing is more helpful than practicing and revising the syllabus repeatedly. Marks4sure offers you unique and state of art products for that purpose. Marks4sure Exam 70-740 Practice Exams will help you revise and consolidate your learning and improve your weak areas before sitting in the exam. For other two exams of MCSA: Windows Server 2016 certification, you have Marks4sure Exam 70-741 Practice Exams and Marks4sure Exam 70-742 Practice Exams. All these products have the same value and worth and are equally profitable for the exam takers.

Q. Why Marks4sure’s study material is formatted into Questions & Answers?

The reason to choose this special format is to make the study material easy and interactive. Moreover, this format is closer to the format of the actual exam and by going through it, the exam takers learn also the format of the actual exam.

Get more information from here

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/learn/certifications/exams/70-740