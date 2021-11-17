Mechajammer is coming in december

Developer Whalenought Studios and publisher Modern Wolf have announced that the cyberpunk style horror RPG Mechajammer will be making its way on PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store on December 2 for US$24.99/PS19.99. Mechajammer is an addictive role-playing game that embodies style. It will give you a chance to survive the crash of a failed sci-fi cyberpunk colony set in a deadly alien jungle world.

You can view the announcement trailer and the game gallery below. Mechajammer is a brand new turn-based tactical role-playing game with the cyberpunk world as the background. The past few months have shown the trailer and demo of Whalenought Studios’ cyberpunk RPG Mechajammer. It features an open, low-tech sci-fi world to explore, dark and tantalizing pixel art, and many options to choose your path in combat.

It’s an open-world, isometric, immersive simulator with an 80s action movie vibe and a stunning retro wave soundtrack. It is one of the best announcements at E3 2021, not only because of its eye-catching furnishings but also because of its sheer aesthetics. You can hide during combat or participate in group battles, and simultaneous moves allow you to interrupt and set the pace in near real-time.

Open world exploration: freely shuttle through the streets of the otherworldly cyberpunk city, walk through the bloody jungle outside the city walls, walk through the dungeons of the underground mysterious group. The combat system has powerful distortions because the distortions occur simultaneously, and allow interruptions, rapid reactions, and an overall experience that feels like real-time, but with the rules of a turn-based combat system. Find out what happened and leave this world as soon as possible.

