Meet Kabosu, the real face of Dogecoin

Dogecoin has gotten really popular in the last few months and also became the 4th largest cryptocurrency. But this meme started back in 2013 based on a real dog. Her name is Kabosu, and she is the real face of Dogecoin. Kabosu has been adored by the public so much that the meme made of her is now worth over $90 billion. And not to mention the fact that the coin has made countless millionaires and also many rich people.

Meet Kabosu, the OG Doge ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a3v3GzNztl — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 8, 2021

Dogecoin is getting big!

The meme currency has already engulfed many other cryptos on its way and is almost back there with BNB. It is just $2 billion behind in the market cap, and considering we have SNL today, we can expect Doge to become the third-largest crypto globally. Yeah, a meme coin worth nearly $100 billion and trumping coins that are fundamentally much better. We had a target of $1 for the coin, and it has almost reached there. Currently, Dogecoin is trading at 72 cents and will probably reach $1 by tonight if the SNL goes well.

Another thing we should know about Doge is the unlimited number of tokens it can produce. Due to that, it will have high liquidity and will also have the ability to trump ETH and BTC. And as time passes, the number of tokens produced yearly will have very little impact on the tokens already present due to the decreasing percentage ratio of production.

Have you invested in Dogecoin, and did you ever think that the meme currency will reach $1? If yes, what makes you think that way? After all, we all had our doubts. Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like it and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Citigroup might soon offer crypto services due to high demand