Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, known for his extraordinary wealth and investments in technology and space exploration, has recently made headlines with his latest acquisition, the Koru. This sailing yacht, built by the Dutch company Oceanco, is not just any luxury vessel; it claims to be the largest sailing yacht in the world.

Koru, a name derived from Maori meaning “coil” or “loop,” symbolizes new life, growth, and peace in traditional Maori art. This symbolism is fitting for a yacht that stands out not only for its size but also for its design and features. Unlike the typical diesel-powered boats popular among billionaires, Koru is a sailing yacht, emphasizing a blend of traditional sailing elements with modern luxury.

The yacht, which Bloomberg estimated cost about $500 million to build, boasts an impressive deck space featuring three Jacuzzis and a swimming pool. The interior design of Koru reflects a “timeless, contemporary style,” as described by Oceanco, featuring natural wood tones, warm neutrals, and patterned textiles. An intriguing detail is the mermaid figure on the bow, which appears to resemble Lauren Sánchez, Mr. Bezos’ partner.

Koru arrived at Port Everglades in Florida on November 22, after departing from Gibraltar earlier in the month, as tracked by Marine Traffic, a real-time maritime data platform. The choice of Florida for docking the yacht aligns with Bezos’ recent announcement of moving back to Miami to be closer to his parents and Ms. Sánchez. This move is a significant change for Bezos, who has lived in Seattle since 1994, where he started Amazon from his garage. His commitment to South Florida is further evidenced by his recent purchases of two mansions in the area, totaling $147 million.

The presence of Koru in Florida is not just a personal statement but also a significant event for Port Everglades. The port charges yachts larger than 400 feet at least $309.50 per 24 hours. Koru, docked near a more-than 610-foot-long oil tanker named Magnolia State, is a testament to the port’s capability to accommodate such large and luxurious vessels.

Koru’s journey to Florida was not without its controversies. Last year, there was a plan to dismantle De Hef, a 95-year-old bridge in Rotterdam, to allow Koru to pass through. However, community uproar, including threats to throw eggs at the yacht, led to the decision to tow the yacht to a different location for the attachment of its masts.

Jeff Bezos’ collection of grand transport possessions is a reflection of his immense wealth, estimated at $171 billion by Bloomberg. His fleet includes the Gulfstream G650ER, Dassault Falcon 900, and Boeing 737 private jets, along with the Bell 429 GlobalRanger and AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters. These vehicles, each a marvel in their respective categories, underscore Bezos’ penchant for luxury and high-end technology.

In conclusion, the arrival of Koru in Florida is more than just the docking of a yacht; it represents the intersection of luxury, technology, and personal lifestyle choices of one of the world’s richest individuals. As Bezos continues to make his mark in various industries, his investments in luxury transport like Koru offer a glimpse into the exclusive world of billionaire extravagance and the technological marvels it encompasses.