One of Casio’s most beloved G-Shock designs is getting a fancy makeover. The octagonal 2100 watch, already a fan favorite, is being transformed by Casio’s high-end MR-G team into the very first MR-G 2100. This upgrade brings luxury and a big price tag, but let’s dive into what makes this new watch so special.

The Beloved Octagonal Shape

Since its debut in 2019, the 2100 series has won the hearts of many G-Shock fans and watch collectors. Its unique octagonal shape and variety of colors and editions have made it a standout piece. Now, with the MR-G treatment, this watch is set to become even more special.

The MR-G Treatment

What does it mean to get the MR-G treatment? It means that the watch is completely reworked, assembled, and hand-finished by Casio’s certified technicians on the Premium Production Line. The new model called the MR-G B2100B, is crafted from 27 separate, polished metal components. The bezel is made from cobarion, a material four times harder than titanium, and the bracelet is made from a titanium alloy. Imagine wearing a piece of a superhero’s armor on your wrist!

The Stunning Dial

One of the most striking features of the MR-G B2100B is its dial. Inspired by a Japanese woodworking technique called kigumi, the dial’s geometric latticework is not only unique but also allows light into the watch, powering its solar feature. It’s like having a tiny art piece that keeps your watch running smoothly.

Solar Power and Bluetooth

The MR-G B2100B uses solar power to keep its low-power Bluetooth connection to your phone. While it might not be packed with features, the app lets you set the time, date, and alarms, and it even has a phone finder and a status check. Plus, with Casio’s Multiband 6 system, the watch automatically adjusts the time based on your location. It’s like having a mini assistant on your wrist, always keeping you on schedule.

Built to Last

Despite its luxurious nature, the MR-G B2100B is still a G-Shock at heart. It’s water-resistant up to 200 meters and can withstand shocks and magnetic fields. Whether you’re diving in the ocean or just dealing with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, this watch is built to handle it all.

Comfort and Weight

The MR-G B2100B weighs 122 grams, a bit heavier than the 100-gram MR-G B5000B, Casio’s first “square” MR-G watch. The extra weight is likely due to its larger size, but at 13.6mm thick, it’s still one of the slimmest G-Shock watches you can find. It’s like wearing a cloud on your wrist – strong yet light.

The Price of Luxury

Now, let’s talk about the price. The MR-G B2100B is an exclusive, hand-finished watch with a low production run, and it costs a hefty 4,300 British pounds (about $5,470). The 2100-series G-Shock, often nicknamed “CasiOak” because of its resemblance to the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, is now catching up in price and exclusivity. While the exact release date and official U.S. pricing haven’t been confirmed, this watch is sure to be a coveted item for collectors and G-Shock enthusiasts.

Final Thoughts

The MR-G B2100B is a stunning upgrade to an already popular watch. With its unique design, luxurious materials, and practical features, it’s a perfect blend of style and functionality. Whether you’re a long-time G-Shock fan or new to the brand, this watch is worth keeping an eye on. So, get ready to add a touch of luxury to your wrist with the new Casio G-Shock MR-G B2100B!