Melbet betting mobile app review

Mobile app Melbet is a convenient mobile software for placing bets on sports, and it is just as perfect as the website of the bookmaker. Android and iOS versions of the platform are an opportunity to place bets from anywhere in the world. In this review, you will find out about the functionality, installation, and additional features of the software.

Is Melbet mobile version for you?

This bookmaker has an optimized mobile version of the website but intending to provide the highest quality of life for the users, it also offers an app for portative devices. You should use this downloadable software if you are:

Interested in always being informed about most recent changes

Constantly using your phone or a tablet

Excited about placing a bet in a mere 2 clicks

This app also offers an array of functions that allow you to deposit, bet, and participate in promotions. Mobile software Melbet is what makes betting enjoyable.

Users have access to betting not only on E-sports, hockey, football but also on rare sports like squash and moto racing. The side menu panel has available forecasts for Eurovision, economics, and politics.

How to install an app?

Firstly, you need to go to the official bookmaker’s website, then proceed to the section of the mobile apps and download a compatible software version – Android or iOS.

Android app

Since the .apk file was not downloaded from the Google Play catalog, you will need to disable a restriction for downloading software from unknown sources. For this, go to your phone settings, “Unknown sources” section, checkmark “Allow” or just swipe the slider to the right.

Mobile app installation only takes a few minutes. Once you are logged into the app, go to “Popular”. This section includes events from various sports with the highest betting percentage.

For the sake of convenience, the app is divided into different sections – “Parlay of the day”, “Games”, “Events”. A structured menu provides quick and easy navigation in search of features you need.

To access your account, go to the relevant segment in the right pop-up menu. There you can make changes to your account settings, find additional sections, deposit, or withdraw money.

iOS app

The link to download an app for iPad and iPhone is placed at the bottom part of the website, it is highlighted when accessing the website from a mobile device. To download an app using a PC, click on the phone icon in the top left corner. This way you can get a Melbet app download link.

If the software does not start after installation, make the following changes in the iPhone settings:

Go to “General settings”

Then “Device management”

Click on “KONTRAST OOO”

Checkmark “I trust them”

The iOS app is not any different from the Android app. Users have access to the same types of sports, politics, economics, and show-business betting sections. On the start page, you can see relevant events that are currently LIVE.

How to create a Melbet account using a mobile phone?

The sign-up page is the first thing you will notice when launching the app. Every user can create an account right away using their phone. You just need to fill out your phone number and come up with a password. Placing bets is available immediately after creating an account, but verification is required to withdraw your winnings.

In summary, the Mobile app Melbet is a great alternative for bookmaker’s mobile version of the website. It will become an inseparable part of every beginner player and professional gambler.

