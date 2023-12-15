In 2023, Solana the blockchain network that houses Bonk has had a remarkable run. SOL had an amazing 50% increase in a matter of days earlier this month, signifying a robust bullish trend. Following news that well-known exchange Coinbase (cryptocurrency) would list the token on Thursday, Solana-based meme cryptocurrency bonk (BONK) saw a 40% increase in value in the last 24 hours, making it the third largest meme coin available on the market behind Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Market Impact by BONK and its listing on Coinbase

The Coinbase news caused the price of BONK to surge, reversing almost all of the previous week’s losses. Bonk’s trading volume has exceeded $235 million since the announcement, trading at $0.000014 this morning, demonstrating a positive reaction from the market. By announcing that trading on BONK-USD trading pairs will begin gradually, Coinbase suggested a cautious strategy. The exchange also announced,

We will gradually introduce trading on our BONK-USD trading pairs when a significant supply of this asset is developed. Furthermore, in some areas, BONK support could be restricted.

Initially intended to be a meme currency, Bonk gained popularity inside the Solana ecosystem following Sam Bankman-Fried’s difficulties. In the weeks after its December debut, a number of Solana projects used “burn” techniques for NFT-based events. Other projects even incorporated the token for Non-Fungible Token (NFT) payments. Despite its meme roots, Bonk has gained traction as a group of 22 people who collaborate rather than following a single leader.

The success of the coin may be ascribed to the increasing attention being paid to the Solana ecosystem, whose market valuation has increased from $50 million to an astounding $800 million since October. Furthermore, by obtaining listings on significant centralized exchanges like Binance and KuCoin, Bonk has raised its profile and raised demand, transaction volumes, and prices in the process.

The demise of the FTX Derivatives market dealt a blow to the Solana ecosystem, but BONK’s adoption indicated that interest in the network was growing again. Furthermore, open interest in Bonk derivatives has increased significantly over the last month, according to futures data, suggesting increased trading activity. The phenomenal 6000% rise that BONK has had over the previous three months making it the best-performing mid-cap meme-coin during this time has been fueled by this heightened volatility.

The future outlook of Solona

In 2023, Solana the blockchain network that houses Bonk has had a remarkable run. SOL had an amazing 50% increase in a matter of days earlier this month, signifying a robust bullish trend. As to a VanEck analysis, there is a bright outlook for Solana going forward, as it is predicted that the platform may accommodate an application with a user base of over 100 million and generate $8 billion in income for SOL holders by 2030. SOL has increased by over 87% in the previous month and a remarkable 178% in the last three months, according to MarketWatch statistics, which confirms this optimistic view. Solana has increased by more than 396% in the last year, and its gains this year thus far are a remarkable 473%.