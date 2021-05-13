Memes and Jokes on the rise as Bitcoin Value falls

Expect the unexpected must be the guiding principle of life, for you do not know when things might come crashing down. Sometimes it’s the out-of-control rocket, and sometimes it’s the value of bitcoin. You never know, when the wave of change might strike. Particularly after the laser eye movement and activating the bitcoin power, the latest announcement from Tesla CEO has come as quite a shock.
Uncertainty is a given when it comes to cryptocurrency, and the abrupt out-of-the-blue changes are part of the game. There are days when the surge can merge in happiness, and then there is the plunge when the joy is torn to ‘bits.’
A tweet can change everything, and this became all the more factual after the tweet of Elon Musk brought the bitcoin value crashing down.
Tesla & Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/YSswJmVZhP
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2021
Environmental concerns are the key reason behind Tesla’s decision. Whatever the reasons, a dark cloud has come over bitcoin thanks to climate concerns. The tweet attracted the attention of a lot of users, and as is customary Twitter was filled with memes and jokes concerning the same. Because, when the wave of change hits, it’s up to us to either drown in the wave or to surf through it. It would not be wrong to say that the number of memes springing up like mushrooms during monsoon, is a vague attempt at surfing through. Here is a compilation of the best attempts to surf through.
It is always that one tweet, just like that one snap by Thanos that took down half of humanity
Relationship between @elonmusk and #bitcoin : pic.twitter.com/ACKpONQa0x
— ً (@E404ButFound) May 13, 2021
Apparently, definitions of environment friendly can change from time to time
Elon Musk: #Bitcoin is not Environment Friendly
Also Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/EfgLkVKCAa
— Crypto Gainzz🟩 (@CryptoGainzz) May 13, 2021
That is the literal pic @elonmusk #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/58C1s6th91
— SefasızSafa (@sefadegilsafa) May 13, 2021
In every relationship, there will be ups and downs, and in the case of Elon Musk and Bitcoin, it becomes all the more literal.
Elon Musk’s relationship with #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/Cyc0o9BBv0
— IM F (@pocketmoney67) May 13, 2021
As is customary, somebody gotta have the last laugh
Ok, so now that #Bitcoin is out of the way. Everyone strapped in? 🚀 Prepare to initiate launch sequence. @elonmusk #Doge #Dogecoin #dogetothemoon pic.twitter.com/dwZ7HezIS3
— Tesla Owners of the East Bay (@TeslaOwnersEBay) May 13, 2021
Two things came crashing down with Musk’s tweet, the value of bitcoin, and the expectations of those using the same.
Every #Bitcoin user after @elonmusk tweet😭 pic.twitter.com/yVsLQopEAw
— Kunal Bhatia (@the_kunal21) May 13, 2021
Again, since uncertainty is second nature to cryptocurrency, anything can happen. Therefore, it is agreeable to let a snippet of hope float through the shore. Who knows, another tweet and it might find the ‘high’ shore.