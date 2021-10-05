Memes make their way to Twitter following the global outage.

Twitter has flared up with hilarious memes following the global outage wherein Facebook and its family of apps went down. Users were in a state of confusion as the apps went down one after the other in a chain reaction. Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, all were off duty for more than six hours marking the longest outage to date. It seems like all the apps were too tired of being overworked to the limit that they decided to take a break. Gratefully enough, a few others like Twitter, Telegram, and Reddit were still standing and quite naturally they became the axis point of hilarious and funny memes in response to the outage.

Facebook service outage is really a great data point for the argument that we should not have a global social media platform that dominates multiple lines of communication actoss various countries and regions — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) October 4, 2021

Apps Down and Memes on the rise

Six hours without social media is a rather long time. On the bright side, it might have given people a glimpse of how peaceful life can be without the consistent urge to check your phone every three seconds for a notification. Well, to be fair, people did check their phones every now and then amidst the outage. But it cannot be denied that a good majority experienced a considerable peace of mind of perhaps that can go a long way. While some discovered peace and calm, there was one person whose peace of mind was ripped into shreds. Yes, we are talking about Zuckerberg whose company lost a whopping $7billion owing to the outage.

Apps going down is not a novel scenario, rather every now and then this takes place and users religiously flock to Twitter to have a fill of memes and jokes till they come back up. However yesterday the time span was longer than usual and the number of apps down was more too. And quite naturally, the memes were also equally high. After all, memes do not really have a saturation point. Let us flip through a few of these hilarious memes and jokes.

#Anonymous after hacking the #Facebook servers and causing a global outage pic.twitter.com/0Gz91aTwBf — Name cannot be blank (@gabap_alfon) October 4, 2021

Facebook, IG, and WhatsApp services are slowly returning after a global outage period of more than six hours. Even Facebook employees weren’t able to do any work or enter their offices because their entire internal system was down. Apparently it’s a system update gone wrong. pic.twitter.com/dFkUcJeXWL — Nuice Media (@nuicemedia) October 4, 2021

Nobody:

Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram CEOs blaming each other for global outage pic.twitter.com/JXPouT4KhO — Ritwik (@ritwikonweb) October 4, 2021

Anyone has any information about Instagram and WhatsApp global outage, or what caused it? pic.twitter.com/Lfdfkr5dBd — Kaniska (@Kaniska42158271) October 4, 2021

#Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp services went down for over three hours, the longest outage since 2008. It's not clear why. The platform now has 3bn users. The data of more than 1.5bn users was allegedly sold on hacker forums during its global network outage: report pic.twitter.com/t3b30oUaaz — Source Beijing (@SourceBeijing) October 4, 2021

Now, this is something we cannot completely overlook.

The real reason behind the global Facebook outage… pic.twitter.com/St2mTP2Hj8 — Tech.live (@TechLiveLLC) October 4, 2021

Twitter big wigs during global Facebook outage today. pic.twitter.com/OjEtqo4NFg — Not this Murray (@ThisMurray) October 4, 2021

sebelum selepas

whatsapp whatsapp

down down pic.twitter.com/4FY6bthSHb — mijan si bijan🇵🇸🍔 (@mijaneslo) October 5, 2021

Whoever thought that a few apps going down could mean an existential crisis!

What WhatsApp being down for hours yesterday taught me 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ISAdIMzz7V — One Man Army 🦅 (@ogbenikufo) October 5, 2021

This meme never gets old and every single time it gets funnier.

Facebook, IG, Messenger & WhatApps are down. It seems like a global outage. pic.twitter.com/HPCswNNHcJ — Aung Hein Mynn (@aungheinmynn) October 4, 2021