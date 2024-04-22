The 577 horsepower of the GT63 coupe was deemed insufficient by Mercedes-AMG. Introducing the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance, the top-of-the-line model that boasts a powerful 805 horsepower from its hybrid V-8 engine. The new E Performance model, which made its debut at the Formula 1 race weekend in Shanghai, has a hybrid setup that draws inspiration from tried-and-true technology used in the best open-wheel racing cars worldwide. This identical drivetrain was previously seen in the SL63 convertible, which has mechanical similarities.

Rear-mounted electric motor and 603 horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 powerplant combine to produce the E Performance system. 201 horsepower is generated by the permanently excited synchronous e-motor and sent to the wheels via a limited-slip differential and two-speed gearbox. If more traction is required, the e-motor may also transfer its power to the front wheels. The hybrid system generates a combined 805 horsepower and 1047 pound-feet of torque.

Battery Technology and Performance

A lightweight 6.1-kWh AMG-specific battery that is located above the back axle powers the e-motor. Its direct cooling system circulates a unique fluid around each of the 560 cells to keep them at a constant temperature and enhance battery efficiency. Mercedes claims that the coolant they created has a two- to three-fold greater heat capacity and can retain more thermal energy than water-based systems. Mercedes claims that the battery technology is influenced by the hybrid system seen in its Formula 1 race vehicles and prioritizes quick power supply and draw-over range. An on-board AC charger with a 3.7 kW capacity recharges the pack.

The E Performance, according to Mercedes, can reach a peak speed of 199 mph and accelerate to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds. That beats the company’s claim for the basic GT63 by three-tenths of a second to 60 mph. Eight drive modes are available, including an all-electric mode, Sport, Sport+, and Race. Four battery regeneration modes are also available for the hybrid AMG, one of which is comparable to one-pedal EV driving.

For the AMG GT63 S E Performance, Mercedes updated the aerodynamics by placing a new carbon component on the underbody in front of the engine. When the automobile hits 50 mph, this component lowers by about 1.6 inches, producing a Venturi effect that draws the car down and reduces lift on the front end. A retractable rear spoiler that can lift at over 50 mph and switch between five different angles to reduce drag or increase stability is another feature of the E Performance.

Performance and Handling Features

As standard equipment on the E Performance, AMG’s active ride control system makes use of active hydraulics rather than mechanical anti-roll bars to operate in tandem with adaptive dampers, each of which has two hydraulic connections. According to Mercedes, this technology enables “a very wide roll spring rate while at the same time reducing rolling movements,” making it simple for the AMG to transition between handling that’s dynamic and comfortable for daily use. Additionally, rear-wheel steering is standard, which improves the sports car’s stability under hard acceleration and agility in congested areas.

A charging port in the back, a red “GT 63 S” badge, twin trapezoidal tailpipes, and “E Performance” badges on the front fenders are the only noticeable visual alterations. There are other 20- and 21-inch wheel designs available in addition to the regular 10-spoke, 20-inch Tantalum Grey finish wheels. Bronze single-piston floating rear calipers and six-piston fixed front calipers are located behind the wheels. The carbon-ceramic brake discs that these latch onto have dimensions of 16.5 inches in front and 15.0 inches in back.

Inside, not much has changed either. Power-adjustable AMG sports seats with a massaging feature are standard. There are several options for leather and microfiber upholstery, and performance bucket seats are an optional feature. Mercedes is also introducing the Manufaktur Signature program in the United States, which includes hand-stitched steering wheels, Nappa leather with diamond quilting throughout the cabin, and distinctive paint choices. Deep-pile floor mats, an exclusive design on the lighted door sill panels, and “Manufaktur” branding on the center console are other features.