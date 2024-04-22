A Porsche SUV? The world was taken aback when the Cayenne made its 2003 debut, but it soon won accolades for combining genuine practicality with Porsche’s legendary performance. These days, Cayennes are widely available, and the portfolio has expanded to include performance models, hybrids, and mixes of the two. Similar to other Porsche GTS models, the Cayenne GTS model forges a more conventional performance route by forgoing plug-in power in favor of a true V-8 and handling-focused improvements. In addition to receiving more power and other GTS-only features for 2025, the Cayenne GTS receives some trickle-down love from the Cayenne Turbo GT.

Enhanced Performance and Handling

The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine of the Cayenne GTS now produces 40 horsepower and 30 lb-ft of torque more than before, for an output of 493 horsepower and 487 lb-ft of torque. Standard is an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic gearbox. In its peak performance setting, Sport Plus, the Porsche Cayenne GTS can reach a top speed of 171 mph and accelerate to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. It seems that this increased capability necessitates a different water-cooling circuit designed exclusively for the Porsche Traction Management computer system present in the Turbo GT. According to Porsche, this will “improve the endurance” of the Cayenne GTS while accelerating quickly on racetracks and twisting backroads.

The 2025 Cayenne GTS’s air suspension technology with variable dampers and rear-axle torque vectoring is also carried over from the Cayenne Turbo GT. The Cayenne GTS’s power and dynamic characteristics are then tailored to those parts, keeping the front axle pivot bearings and raising the wheels’ negative camber by 0.58 degrees. It’s unlikely that the typical driver will notice a change, but the better turn-in response that this more camber is supposed to provide is what counts.

Distinctive Design Features

Even with the Turbo GT components installed, the Cayenne GTS will maintain its distinct appearance. Additionally, it will be offered in SUV and Coupe configurations; the Turbo GT is limited to fastback Coupe models. Unique black “GTS” insignia can also be seen on the liftgate and front doors. More cooling is needed for more power, so the GTS has a unique front bumper with bigger air intakes that connect to tinted headlamps. The taillights are likewise tinted for a distinctive Cayenne GTS design element, and the rear has an adjustable spoiler. Behind 21-inch anthracite gray RS Spyder Design wheels shine red brake calipers.

Some owners of 2025 Cayenne GTSs may find the eight-way Sport seats in Race Tex more comfortable than the decreased sound insulation. The owner may select from several interior packages available in Slate Grey or Carmine Red, although the headliner, armrests, door panels, and heated GT Sport steering wheel are all completed in Race Tex material. The driver will fully use the new Porsche Driver Experience that came with the redesigned Cayenne when operating a vehicle. This comes with a curved digital dashboard as standard, although on the Cayenne GTS, the passenger-side dash display screen is optional. The Bose Surround-Sound System and ambient lighting that come standard with the Cayenne GTS will be enjoyed by that passenger.