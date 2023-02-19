Mercedes announces more than double sales in 2022 along with upcoming model

Mercedes-Benz announces its sales data for 2022, where the luxury car maker more than doubles its EV sales. Compared to 2021, EV sales are a high boost for the company’s electrification goals. Mercedes further distinguished itself as a leader in electrification in Europe.

Compared to its traditional rivals, BMW, Audi, and Porsche, it has a far more aggressive electrification plan and has introduced significantly more EV models than its competitors. In turn, the market took notice, and Mercedes announced that its EV sales grew by 124% in 2022 compared to 2021. Led by the Mercedes EQA, which sold 33,100 units, the luxury German automaker sold a total of 117,800 EVs in 2022. This was far from the majority of sales, with the brand selling a total of 2.04 million vehicles during the year. Regardless, EVs continue to represent an increasing percentage of the automaker’s sales.

Other popular models include the Mercedes EQB and EQS, selling 24,200 and 19,200 units, respectively. The newest model to the family, the Mercedes EQE, sold a respectable 12,600 units globally. “2022 marks another successful year in the transformation of Mercedes-Benz,” says Ola Källenius, Chairman of Mercedes’ Board of Management. “We more than doubled our BEV sales, we demonstrated our high ambition in electric with the 1,200 km EQXX test drive, and we achieved a new record year for Mercedes-Maybach with sales up 37%. In 2023 we will continue our mission to offer the most desirable electric cars and further grow our BEV and Top-End sales.”

EV sales

Besides the brand’s increasing number of electric offerings, the automaker’s impressive production ramp significantly contributed to its success. Mercedes announced its incredibly detailed production switch at the end of last year, and it has had a positive effect as it allowed the brand to overcome its chip shortage and exit from the Russian market. The EQS was the biggest benefactor of this production shift, as Q4 of 2022 was its best-selling quarter ever. Asia was Mercedes’ biggest market, continuing its sales trend, selling 987,800 units. China, in particular, received the lion’s share of sales; 751,700. In comparison, Europe sold 635,100 units, North America sold 327,000, while the rest of the world sold only 94,000 units, a dramatic 24% decrease from the previous year.

The German auto group’s path forward is clear; continue with aggressive electrification. This will include introducing new electric models and the electrification of new segments of its business. One such upcoming vehicle is the Maybach EQS SUV, the first all-electric ultra-luxury vehicle from the brand. This follows the announcement of the all-new eSprinter, which is beginning the electrification of Mercedes’ commercial offerings.