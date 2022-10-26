Mercedes-Benz will give a local investor shares in its Russian businesses.

According to a statement posted on the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry’s Telegram channel on Wednesday, German automaker Mercedes-Benz intends to sell its shares in its Russian companies to the Avtodom dealer.

The statement read: “On the basis of the facility in the Yesipovo industrial park, Avtodom, the new owner of Mercedes-Russian Benz’s businesses, will be able to attract other enterprises as partners to organise joint production.”

According to Deputy Minister Albert Karimov, after the sale is completed, the new owner would be able to repair the brand’s automobiles sold in Russia.

“The negotiation procedure made it feasible to advance to the investment deal’s final level of coordination.

It is crucial that it will guarantee the plant’s operation and the retention of highly qualified workers and knowledge. The Avtodom company, the new owner of Mercedes-Russian Benz’s subsidiaries, will be able to offer technical servicing for Mercedes-Benz vehicles sold on the Russian market, as I would also want to highlight, according to all the agreements, Karimov was cited as saying.