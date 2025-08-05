Mercedes-Benz has offered a first official look at its next-generation design direction, showcasing a striking illuminated grille that will debut on the upcoming electric-only GLC with EQ Technology. The SUV will make its public premiere at next month’s Munich Motor Show, alongside fierce competition from BMW and Audi.

A Glowing New Identity

At the centre of this redesign is a three-panel, light-up grille paired with an illuminated three-pointed star badge. The design is described by Mercedes as a modern reinterpretation of one of its most iconic styling cues, the chrome grille that has defined its cars for over a century.

Behind the grille’s smoked-glass lattice sit 140 LEDs, powering 942 individual backlit squares spread across the three panels. The intensity of the illuminated badge will vary depending on local regulations. CEO Ola Källenius says the brand’s front-end styling is “the calling card of a Mercedes,” recalling how, as a child, he could spot one instantly in his neighbourhood.

From Function to Fashion

Originally, Mercedes grilles served a purely functional role, channelling air to cool large engines in the inter-war period. Over time, they became a key part of the brand’s identity. This latest version not only makes a bold visual statement but could, in the future, become customisable via the infotainment system, according to design spokesperson Larissa Schulz.

Under the Skin: MB.EA Platform

The new GLC EV will ride on Mercedes’ bespoke MB.EA architecture, also set to underpin the future electric C-Class. This platform promises greater efficiency, improved battery technology, and an advanced 800V electrical system for faster charging and enhanced performance – putting it in the same league as the Porsche Macan Electric.

While the outgoing EQC offered a 255-mile range, the new GLC is expected to comfortably exceed that figure. Entry-level models may feature a single motor and rear-wheel drive, with most variants – including AMG performance versions – adopting dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setups.

Spy Shots Hint at New Proportions

Although the full body remains under wraps, prototypes suggest a longer wheelbase, lower-set headlights, flush-fitting door handles, and slimmer, star-patterned tail-lights inspired by the latest E-Class. The roofline appears more coupe-like, lending a sportier stance.

Inside, the electric GLC will debut a “seamless” version of Mercedes’ MBUX Hyperscreen, promising a more immersive digital experience. The SUV will be optimised for five passengers, blending advanced tech with luxury comfort.

AMG Muscle on the Horizon

A high-performance AMG variant has already been spotted testing, complete with a bulging bonnet, larger brakes, aggressive bumpers, and a lowered stance. Chassis tuning and suspension tweaks will likely deliver sharper handling to match the upgraded powertrain.

Rivals and Release Timeline

When it arrives in mid-2026, the electric GLC will go head-to-head with the BMW iX3, Audi Q6 e-tron, and Porsche Macan Electric. Pricing is expected to start around £60,000. Importantly, it won’t replace the combustion-powered GLC but will sit alongside it in Mercedes’ expanding lineup of electric SUVs.

With its bold illuminated face, advanced platform, and promise of customisable light signatures, the next-gen electric GLC signals a confident step forward in Mercedes’ EV strategy – and a glowing challenge to its rivals.