Elon Musk’s Tesla has taken another major step in its India expansion, securing a large commercial space in Gurugram for its second showroom in the country. This follows the EV giant’s debut in Mumbai last month and comes ahead of its planned Delhi launch later in August.

51,000 Sq Ft Lease at Orchid Business Park

According to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has leased nearly 51,000 sq ft of super built-up space at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road. The property, leased from Garwal Property Pvt Ltd, will serve multiple purposes, functioning as a service centre, warehouse, and retail outlet.

The deal covers 33,475 sq ft of chargeable area and includes 51 parking bays. The lease began on July 15, 2025, with the agreement registered on July 28.

Nine-Year Agreement with ₹40 Lakh Monthly Starting Rent

The lease is locked in for nine years with a starting rent of ₹40.17 lakh per month, translating to about ₹120 per sq ft. The rent will see an annual escalation of 4.75%. Tesla has paid a ₹2.41 crore security deposit for the property.

The year-wise rental structure is as follows:

Year 1: ₹40.17 lakh/month

Year 2: ₹42.07 lakh/month

Year 3: ₹44.07 lakh/month

Year 4: ₹46.17 lakh/month

Year 5: ₹48.36 lakh/month

Year 6: ₹50.66 lakh/month

Year 7: ₹53.06 lakh/month

Year 8: ₹55.58 lakh/month

Year 9: ₹58.22 lakh/month

Land Ownership Split Among Multiple Firms

The property’s ownership is divided between Garwal Property Pvt Ltd (75.94%), Suncity Real Estate LLP (21%), and Orchid Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd (3.06%), the documents reveal. Rent payments will be made before the seventh day of each month.

Strategic Location for Tesla’s North India Push

The Sohna Road location offers strong connectivity to both Gurugram’s corporate hubs and Delhi, making it a strategic choice for servicing the growing EV market in North India. The upcoming Gurugram outlet will complement Tesla’s Mumbai showroom and the planned Delhi store at Worldmark Mall, Aerocity, expected to open on August 11.

Industry observers say this move signals Tesla’s intent to establish a robust service and retail network in India before its full-scale launch of locally assembled or manufactured vehicles.

Mumbai and Delhi to Anchor Tesla’s India Network

In addition to Gurugram, Tesla recently leased 24,565 sq ft of warehouse space at Lodha Logistics Park in Mumbai’s Kurla area for five years at a total rental value of ₹24.38 crore. That facility is expected to streamline logistics and spare parts distribution.

The Delhi Aerocity showroom will be Tesla’s third major retail point in India, indicating a rapid rollout strategy despite the company’s cautious entry into the market.

What This Means for India’s EV Landscape

Tesla’s phased entry is likely to create competitive pressure on existing EV players such as Tata Motors, BYD, and MG Motor. More importantly, the establishment of dedicated service centres is expected to boost consumer confidence in EV adoption, a key factor in India’s transition to cleaner mobility.

For now, all eyes are on August 11, when Tesla will unveil its Aerocity outlet, bringing the American EV brand’s full retail experience to the national capital.