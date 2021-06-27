MET Makes One Of World’s Largest Cryptocurrency Seizures of 158 Million Euros

British detectives have seized cryptocurrencies valued at 114 million pounds (158 million euros) as part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation, Britain’s Metropolitan Police Force announced on Thursday. This is the largest seizure of cryptocurrency in the UK and one of the biggest in the world.

As the money laundering investigation continues, specialist detectives from the Met’s Economic Crime Command refuse to provide detailed information about the exact nature of the crime or identify the perpetrators.

The seizure was carried out by investigators from the Met's Economic Crime Command and backed up by information about the transfer of criminal assets.

In 2020, There was another big raid by the government Following 33 arrests of criminals involved in cryptocurrency money laundering, authorities raided more than 40 homes in Europe and recovered Bitcoin mining equipment in Bulgaria. Twenty of the arrested criminals were suspected of being members of the QQAZZ criminal network which has laundered tens of millions of dollars since 2016 for cybercriminals. In October, in a separate case in New Zealand, a man was arrested for laundering more than $2 million in cryptocurrencies while buying luxury cars, including a Lamborghini and a Mercedes G63.