The AI field has come to an out-and-out war for talent, with Meta and Microsoft confidently poaching Google DeepMind’s leading researchers for most of 2025. The battle has gotten so fierce that salary offers are said to be reaching record-breaking numbers, radically transforming the way the tech sector rewards AI talent.

Meta has taken the most daring steps under Mark Zuckerberg’s direction, introducing an entirely new Superintelligence Labs unit specifically to lure the talent in the industry.

The giant social media company has managed to poach at least three top DeepMind researchers Tianhe Yu, Cosmo Du, and Weiyue Wang who had worked on sophisticated iterations of Google’s Gemini model, especially those variants famous for cracking intricate global mathematics puzzles.

But Meta is not holding back. The firm has thrown a wide net over the AI space, recruiting talent not only from DeepMind but from OpenAI, Anthropic, and startups too. The pay packages on offer are truly phenomenal, with reports of $100 million to $300 million or more for leadership roles. The packages come with huge equity awards and upfront stock vesting agreements that surpass conventional tech pay.

Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI Battle for Top Minds

The impetus for Meta’s spending binge seems to be frustration with the performance of Llama 4, necessitating an urgent need to reboot their AI capabilities from scratch. At the helm of the new Superintelligence Labs are Alexandr Wang, the previous Scale AI CEO, and Nat Friedman, previously in charge of GitHub.

Interestingly, neither has a traditional research background, indicating that Meta is not afraid to break the mold when it comes to hiring patterns.

Microsoft has used a different but no less aggressive tack. The tech giant has recruited more than 20 ex-DeepMind professionals in the last few months, heavily bolstering its AI unit under Mustafa Suleyman a co-founder of DeepMind himself. This sets up an interesting dynamic where former colleagues suddenly find themselves on opposite sides of the competitive spectrum.

Some of Microsoft’s high-profile acquisitions include Amar Subramanya, a former VP of engineering at Gemini, former DeepMind Senior Director Adam Sadovsky, as well as acclaimed researchers Sonal Gupta and Jonas Rothfuss. These talents are now pouring their skills into Microsoft’s lead products such as Copilot, Bing, Edge, and an expanding set of enterprise AI offerings.

The environment has escalated to the point where OpenAI CEO Sam Altman publicly griped about Meta paying his employees $100 million signing bonuses, terming the atmosphere “mercenary.” The use of this word identifies increasing worries about how the war for talent could influence the long-term wellness of the industry.

Innovation vs. Unsustainable Competition

Industry watchers are sounding alarms regarding the sustainability of this strategy. The concern is that such aggressive bidding will engender a culture in which profit maximization overshadows legitimate innovation and mission fit. Early-stage AI firms seem most susceptible, with many unable to compete with the compensation offered by tech giants.

The timing is particularly intriguing considering Microsoft’s recent large-scale layoffs in other divisions, illustrating how companies are brutally prioritizing AI talent even in times of cost-cutting elsewhere. The strategic emphasis evidenced the pervasive perception that AI prowess will determine which corporations lead the next wave of technology.

There are, however, significant caveats to keep in mind. Meta executives have explained that the most astronomical figures of compensation those into nine digits go only to certain leadership roles. The vast majority of hired researchers aren’t being offered those sorts of figures, though their packages still dwarf industry norms.

Additionally, some of this movement isn’t purely about aggressive poaching. Many researchers are genuinely seeking environments where they believe they can make faster progress or explore new opportunities that align better with their career goals.

While this talent struggle rages on, it’s transforming not only individual businesses but the broader AI ecosystem as well. The question is whether this fierce competition will eventually speed up innovation or generate unsustainable market pressures that would hurt the industry’s long-term growth.