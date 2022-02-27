Meta developing AI-based Universal language translating System for Metaverse

Metaverse is a rapidly gaining traction notion, and Meta (previously Facebook) is leading the charge, offering different technology advancements to assist the internet’s future. Meta is working on a pair of unique metaverse gloves that allow users to touch and feel virtual items, as we just learned. The business has now announced that it is developing an AI-based universal language translation system to help metaverse users interact more effectively.

AI Universal Language Translation System for Metaverse

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg presented a range of new AI-based technologies that his business is presently building for the metaverse in a recent Inside the Lab: Building for the Metaverse with AI live webcast. Among other things, Zuckerberg stated that Meta’s goal is to create a global language translation system that would allow people to connect with others in the metaverse without fear of language boundaries.

“The key aim here,” Zuckerberg added, “is to construct a universal model that can combine information across all modalities.” “This will allow for a massive scale of predictions, judgments, and creation, as well as entirely new architectures, training techniques, and algorithms that can learn from a huge and diverse variety of various inputs,” he continued.

When it comes to the company’s plans for creating such a model, it claims it is currently working on two independent AI language translation models. The first, “No Language Left Behind,” will be able to learn any language, even if there is just a small amount of material to work with.

“We’re constructing a single model that can translate hundreds many languages using cutting-edge performance and can even handle the vast majority of linguistic pairings,” Zuckerberg added. In the second model, the company’s M2M-100 model, which was unveiled in 2020, will be utilized to build an AI Babelfish. “The goal here is immediate speech-to-speech translation across all languages, including ones that are largely spoken,” Zuckerberg stated.

These are some important claims that Meta is making right now. Despite the fact that the Facebook AI Research team is always working on a variety of AI technologies, the firm continues to face data shortage difficulties.

“Machine translation (MT) algorithms learn through millions of sentences of annotated data all the time. As a reason, primarily just a few languages are widely used on the internet, and MT systems capable of producing high-quality translations have been developed specifically for them,” the Meta FAIR team noted in a recent blog post.

