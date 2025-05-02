Newly unsealed court documents have revealed Meta’s staggeringly ambitious plans for its artificial intelligence business, with the company forecasting its generative AI products could bring in between $2 billion and $3 billion in revenue in 2025 alone.

Even more remarkable are the company’s long-term projections, which envision AI-related revenue skyrocketing to between $460 billion and $1.4 trillion by 2035.

These eye-popping figures came to light Wednesday when legal filings were unsealed in an ongoing lawsuit filed by book authors against Meta. The writers allege the tech giant used their copyrighted works without permission to train its AI systems.

While the documents don’t specifically define what Meta categorizes as “generative AI products,” the company has been rapidly expanding its AI offerings across multiple fronts.

Meta’s AI Monetization Strategies and Massive Investments

Meta currently generates AI revenue through several channels, including revenue-sharing agreements with companies hosting its open-source Llama models and a recently launched API that allows businesses to customize and evaluate these models.

During Meta’s Q1 earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at additional revenue streams in development, suggesting that Meta AI, the company’s virtual assistant, might eventually display advertisements or offer premium subscription features.

The court documents also shed light on Meta’s massive AI investment strategy. In 2024, the company allocated over $900 million to its “GenAI” budget, a figure expected to exceed $1 billion in 2025. These numbers don’t even account for the substantial infrastructure costs required to run and train AI models.

Meta previously announced plans to spend between $60 billion and $80 billion on capital expenditures in 2025, primarily directed toward constructing expansive new data centers to power its AI ambitions.

Perhaps most controversially, the court filings suggest Meta considered spending approximately $200 million to acquire training data for its Llama models, with about $100 million earmarked specifically for books.

However, the authors suing Meta allege the company ultimately decided to take a different approach: mass-pirating ebooks instead of properly licensing the content.

Meta Defends AI Training Amid Copyright Lawsuit

When asked for comment, a Meta spokesperson defended the company’s practices: “Meta has developed transformational [open] AI models that are powering incredible innovation, productivity, and creativity for individuals and companies.

Fair use of copyrighted materials is vital to this. We disagree with [the authors’] assertions, and the full record tells a different story. We will continue to vigorously defend ourselves and to protect the development of generative AI for the benefit of all.”

The lawsuit arrives at a time when tensions are growing between tech companies and creators over using copyrighted material to train AI.

Most artists, authors, and other creative professionals contend that the tech giants are benefiting from their work without paying them anything, while companies like Meta think that their utilization of such content amounts to “fair use” of copyright law.

Meta’s optimistic revenue growth forecast for AI is an indication of the company’s strategic shift into artificial intelligence technology. Meta has placed greater focus on developing AI as a core business priority after struggling with its metaverse businesses.

Industry observers note that Meta’s projections should be viewed with a grain of salt because the AI industry is still highly unstable. The trillion-dollar revenue targets for 2035 should be the most optimistic projection and not the absolute result.

However, Meta’s readiness to invest billions in infrastructure and AI research is an indicator of the firm’s commitment to being a major player in the industry for the next few decades.

As the rivalry between tech titans like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon gets fiercer, Meta’s aggressive financial outlays are an indicator of Zuckerberg’s faith that AI will be central to the firm’s future success and profitability.

The decision in the writers’ case against Meta could have far-reaching implications not only for the company’s method of training AI, but for the industry in general’s method of working with copyrighted content in AI development.