Meta-owned Facebook to pull the plug on its podcast platform next month

Facebook’s podcast platform will be shut down next month, less than a year after its introduction, as the firm “re-evaluates” its audio products in the fast-changing world of technology.

According to The Verge, the business is also closing down short-form experiences called ‘Soundbites’ and ‘Audio Hubs.’

“After a year of learning and iterating on audio-first experiences, we’ve decided to simplify our suite of audio tools on Facebook,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted saying in the report.

The Facebook Live suite will now include its live-streaming Live Audio Rooms function.

After dabbling in podcasting and audio features, Meta-owned Facebook is abandoning its podcasting efforts in favor of collaborating with its podcast partners on other projects.

Facebook, according to rumors, is now focusing on other prospects with podcast partners, such as metaverse events and e-commerce.

Due to increased competition from popular short-form video app TikTok, Facebook’s parent corporation Meta is also rumored to be prioritizing short-video projects above other ventures.

Creators have been providing input on what’s working well and where the company might improve.

