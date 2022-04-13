Meta Ruffy: Everything you need to know

Over the past couple of years, the crypto industry has had quite a lot of success and a recent surge in its overall growth and popularity, that too at a rate that was never really anticipated. Not just that, from the looks of it, it doesn’t seem like it is going to slow down anytime soon! Also, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace.

Having said that, I believe a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry and I am sure that you are eagerly waiting for us to start with what we have with us today but, for some of you who are new to this whole thing, it’s best if we have a brief look at the industry first.

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggest is nothing but a form of online or virtual currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

In other words, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

Also, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical with respect to the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

That is surely not the case anymore as today, we have pools of currencies available for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Bitcoin, Cardano, Baby Doge, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Binance Coin, PancakeSwap as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

In addition to this, it feels rather interesting seeing such a rapid growth of the industry over the past couple of years and so, let’s look at some of the major contributing factors responsible for this huge success including portability, high-profit margins, volatility, negligible response time, convince it offers, intuitive nature as well as ease of use of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Meta Ruffy. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Meta Ruffy (MR)

Meta Ruffy or as commonly referred to as MR is nothing but simply an open world in the Metaverse that is known to be based on the latest technology which is a perfect blend of Augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), blockchain as well as Web3.0. In other words, with Meta Ruffy, you basically enter a word, where the creation of entertainment is the essence within its so-called metaverse.

In addition to this, the company is said to build itself as a major stakeholder in the overall metaverse entertainment domain as mentioned earlier. Also, for this to happen, it is known to be building a new open-world, known as the Ruffy World, with various different categories. Speaking of the open world, this will be consisting of pubs, spas, resorts, a stadium, relaxing zones, clubbing areas as well as a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Ruffy Mall.

Before moving any further, it is probably worth noting that, the Meta Ruffy platform was launched not very long ago but in February 2022. Not just that, MR is said to be the native utility token of the Meta Ruffy platform, which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself.

Coming back to the topic, the MR token’s recent rally is said to follow a series of developments in the company and is said that the platform was awarded as the most innovative company 2022 at the event for its metaverse theme world and is said to be registering participants for the land scale.

Furthermore, users in Meta Ruffy can easily purchase their very own land from their decentralized application (DApp) with the help of the MR token. Apart from this, the project recently announced that, each land buyer would be more than eligible for getting a special NFT as a gift of sorts. As talked about earlier, the official website of the platform also says that, they build luxurious hotel complexes, right on the beach with a sunbathing area in order to hang out as well as enjoy cool drinks.

Of course, no SPA or YOGA area should be missing in the hotel resort, is what Meta Ruffy thinks! It further says that users can end their evening with a drink and some relaxing music in the Ruffy world. Other than this, Meta Ruffy is one such place that has also thought of social gaming as well as dating places too.

Having said that, they are planning on building a gigantic game center with all sorts of machines including car racing, pinball, billiard as well as basketball that are known for the real world with a touch of the metaverse, which surely seems like a great opportunity for cooperation with all kinds of Play to Earn games or even several other game tokens. Lastly, along with this, Meta Ruffy will also be coming up with a cute little island known as the RUFFY’s love island, where singles can easily meet and get to know each other better.

Now that we have talked much about Meta Ruffy, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Meta Ruffy (MR)

As of today, the price of Meta Ruffy is about 0.000142 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 9,482,385 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of Meta Ruffy has gone up by 10.08 percent, and with the current market cap as well as the current circulating supply of the token not being available yet, MR is currently placed at #2887 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings. Also, the maximum lifetime supply of the token is about 100,000,000,000 MR coins. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has fallen by 3.86 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Meta Ruffy is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Meta Ruffy can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Meta Ruffy does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Meta Ruffy? Let me help you with that. Currently, Meta Ruffy is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have MR listed on them include PancakeSwap (V2), BKEX, BitMart, XT.COM as well as LBank to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Meta Ruffy? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

