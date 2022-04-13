Apple 35W dual charging compatible charger leaked online

Apple’s rumored 35W dual-port USB-C charger has supposedly leaked, revealing a more compact yet powerful charging brick.

As previously reported, Apple accidentally posted a support document on its website, disclosing the existence of the company’s first 35W USB-C charger. In less than a week, we might get our first glimpse at the new peripheral.

Apple 35W Dual Charger leaked online

The images in question were published on Twitter by ChargerLAB. The leak’s origin is unknown. The images show a compact charging brick with two USB-C ports placed side by side on the charger’s bottom, as opposed to the current charger’s single USB-C port. Furthermore, the charger has a circular cut-out that makes it easier to remove from a power outlet.

#Apple is planning to release its first 35W dual USB-C charger.#ChargerLAB got the leaked pics of it. It adopts foldable prongs, and unlike other chargers, two USB-C ports are side by side. We’ll bring more information about this charger.#applecharger #tech #iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/wzyR7bdHdi — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) April 12, 2022

This is what the “Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter” claimed in the leaked paper.

“To charge your smartphone, use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included).”

Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, then extend the electrical prongs (if necessary) and firmly insert the power adapter into the power outlet “the document clarified

“Make certain that the power outlet is conveniently accessible for unplugging. Connect the cable’s opposite end to your device.”

According to reports, the new charger would provide 35W altogether, rather than 35W per USB-C connector.

That’s enough electricity to charge numerous devices at once, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max (one of many devices that received a major upgrade with iMovie 3.0 to help you edit movies simpler) and an Apple Watch, as well as an iPad Air and an Apple Watch.

As with all rumors and claimed leaks, we should approach this news with caution. We don’t know whether or when this new USB-C charger will be available.

However, it is possible that it may be revealed at Apple’s next WWDC 2022 event, where the firm is scheduled to launch the latest operating system for its different Apple Watches, iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks.

In terms of when this new charger will be available to the public, it’s probable that it may be released alongside the iPhone 14 or the new MacBook Air 2022 this autumn.

