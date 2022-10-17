Meta Targets iMessage in its Ads, Putting Spotlight On its Rivalry With Apple

According to recent reports, Meta has targeted Apple’s iMessage in its ads, thereby highlighting its rivalry with the company. Read the entire article to learn about the complete story.

Comments made by Mark Zuckerberg

According to the latest reports, Mark Zuckerberg put up a picture online of an ad in New York’s Penn Station. This ad claims that WhatsApp is far more safer to use than iMessage.“WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats,” Zuckerberg posted on Instagram. The billionaire mainly talked about the excellent features that iMessage does not seem to have like deleting new messages automatically.“All of which iMessage still doesn’t have,” Zuckerberg wrote in his post. He added that the company is working on end-to-end encryption for Instagram messages in a comment.“Our biggest competitor by far is iMessage,” Zuckerberg said in a 2018 earnings call.

About Whatsapp

Whatsapp is an app that is very similar to an SMS. It works with the help of the internet and has better privacy features. Whatsapp has become one of the most used social media apps for both personal and professional purposes. The company is owned by Meta and is headed

by Mark Zuckerberg. The aim of the app is to help people connect via text, call, video calls, etc. The app also has the feature to send and receive money which makes it super convenient for users to send and receive money without any hassle. Along with this, the app has made sure to protect the privacy of its users. All the messages are end-to-end encrypted which means that only the sender and the receiver have access to the messages. The messages are not accessible to any third party which is why this app is being used by people all around the world.

About iMessage

iMessage is an SMS service that is only available on Apple devices like iPhones. This service lets you send texts, videos, and pictures to your near and dear ones and helps you connect with them. iMessage also takes protects the privacy of its users and therefore it is encrypted. It has a very unique design with blue bubbles popping up which makes it a really appealing app to use. As per the current news, Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that Whatsapp is far superior to iMessage because of its excellent features that iMessage does not have.