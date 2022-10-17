Mercedes Benz EQE SUV will be available starting next year

Mercedes Benz EQE SUV is revealed and will be made available starting in 2023. It is a higher-riding, more utility-focused version of its EQE sedan. The price of the vehicle is not revealed yet.

With the EQE SUV, there are three trim levels — one rear-motor and two dual-motor versions — as well as an AMG performance variant. The main difference between the EQE sedan and its SUV counterpart is size and interior space, with Mercedes positioning it as “the most spacious representative of its class.” In fact, the five-seater EQE SUV is more compact than the sedan: at 119.3 inches, it has a wheelbase that is 3.5 inches shorter. This gives it more agility and maneuverability when on the road, the company claims.

The rear-wheel drive launch model of the EQE SUV will use the same 90.6kWh battery pack that powers the base model of the EQS, which the company says will be good for up to an impressive 550 kilometers (341 miles) of driving on a full charge, though that figure is based on the more forgiving European WLTP standard, so a more realistic range estimate will likely be lower.

Features

Still, that’s less range than the EQE sedan, which has a similar battery size but a more aerodynamic shape and smaller wheels, leading to 660 kilometers (410 miles) of range. The EQE SUV will put out 288 horsepower, or 536HP for the all-wheel drive version. The AMG variant will churn out up to 677HP on two electric motors and 21-inch wheels. The EQE SUV will feature a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen in the center dashboard as well as a 12.3-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The EV will include many of Mercedes’ other luxurious trappings, such as its MBUX digital assistant for help finding charging stations and the like and an HVAC-plus-audio experience that the automaker describes as “Energizing Comfort.” The EQE SUV will get over-the-air updates and upgrades, too.