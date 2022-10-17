Apple’s Virtual Reality XR Headset Might Have Face ID Like Tech Which Will Enable People to Make Payments With Eyes

According to recent reports, Apple’s virtual reality XR headset might have face ID which will enable people to make payments with their eyes. Read the entire article to learn about these new features that Apple is planning to introduce in its new headset.

About the headset

The technology that Apple is using in its new headset is called ‘Iris ID’ and it will help people make payments biometrically. This is quite a fascinating feature and it will give the company’s headset an edge over the others. Various reports suggest that the headset has 10 cameras along with an M2 chip which has also been used in the MacBook Air. These reports have come via Mashable and also state that the headset is going to have an eye-tracking experience so that the users can experience advanced virtual reality.

Apple’s current status

Apple has recently launched its iPhone 14 series. It has some amazing features but the iPhone has received mixed reviews. As per the reports, Eve Jobs has criticized the new iPhone series by posting a meme on social media. Many people believe that Apple has lost its touch since the death of Steve Jobs, who is the co-founder of Apple.

