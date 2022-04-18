Metal: Everything you need to know

Over the past couple of years, the crypto industry has had quite a lot of success and a recent surge in its overall growth and popularity, that too at a rate that was never really anticipated. Not just that, from the looks of it, it doesn’t seem like it is going to slow down anytime soon! Also, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace.

Having said that, I believe a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry and I am sure that you are eagerly waiting for us to start with what we have with us today but, for some of you who are new to this whole thing, it’s best if we have a brief look at the industry first.

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggest is nothing but a form of online or virtual currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

In other words, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

Also, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical with respect to the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

That is surely not the case anymore as today, we have pools of currencies available for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Bitcoin, Cardano, Baby Doge, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Binance Coin, PancakeSwap as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

In addition to this, it feels rather interesting seeing such a rapid growth of the industry over the past couple of years and so, let’s look at some of the major contributing factors responsible for this huge success including portability, high-profit margins, volatility, negligible response time, convince it offers, intuitive nature as well as ease of use of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Metal. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Metal (MTL)

Metal or as commonly referred to as MTL is nothing but a blockchain project that is said to be focused on simplifying cryptocurrencies in general and making them much more acceptable to the public. Not just that, the said platform is known to accomplish this with the help of a payment app as well as a platform that compensates users for money sent, money spent and money received.

Also, Metal is known to include both virtual and fiat currencies, while users on the platform are also able to earn nearly 5 percent in MTL tokens for just carrying out transactions through the Metal Pay Application. In other words, Metal is said to be the native currency of Metal products as well as an essential part of the entire Metal ecosystem.

In addition to this, according to the team, sending or receiving any cryptocurrency to friends on Metal Pay is as easy as it can get, along with being feeless and instant. Before moving any further, it is worth noting that, Marshall Hayner is the company’s CEO and is a serial entrepreneur with tons of working experience in a variety of crypto-related businesses.

On a similar note, MTL is known to be the native utility token of the Metal platform, which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself. Coming back to the topic, Metal is a platform that is designed in order to make payments of virtual currency fast and easy, while users have to pay zero fees when receiving, buying, sending, or selling MTL.

Basically, Metal Pay users are said to pay relatively lower fees as and when buying virtual currencies if say they hold MTL, specifically 10,000 MTL. Furthermore, created with the goal of being highly advantageous and useful to hold, MTL has managed to fuel Metal Pay and has allowed it to become one of the very few FDIC-insured on-ramps to cryptocurrency in the United States.

Apart from this, know that, on the Metal X exchange, users can easily reduce fees by paying the fee in MTL, while also being able to receive loyalty benefits for holding MTL inside the said exchange. Not just that, being in an era of social media, lets have a quick look at how is Metal doing on social media?

To begin with, Metal was mentioned in 176 out of nearly 2,008,467 social media posts on Reddit as well as Twitter on April 16 this year. 159 unique individuals are also said to be talking about Metal, while the platform is said to have ranked #499 in activity and most mentions from collected posts.

Lastly, as mentioned, Metal had an increase in value of about 250 percent recently after it was granted a money transmitter license form the United States of Washington in March last year. Moreover, in this current phase, MTL is said to cost somewhere between 3 dollars.

Now that we have talked much about Metal, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Metal (MTL)

As of today, the price of Metal is about 3.11 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 725,986,993 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of the Metal has gone up by 30.15 percent, and with the current market cap of 206,984,714 US dollars, MTL is currently placed at #254 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of the Metal is 66,588,888 MTL coins, wuth the maximum lifetime supply of the token being 66,588,888 MTL coins. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 100.50 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Metal is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Metal can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

If still not convinced, see it this way that, if say you buy Metal worth a hundred dollars today, you will receive nearly 32.374 MTL. According to the analysis done by experts in the field, after five years of your investment, the return is expected to be about +142.41 percent and thus, your current hundred-dollar investment will be nearly 242.41 US dollars in 2027.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Metal does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Metal? Let me help you with that. Currently, Metal is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have MTL listed on them include Binance, MEXC, KuCoin, Phemex as well as FTX to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Metal Pay?

