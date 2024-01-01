It’s no secret that Procreate is a potent digital painting and illustration tool, but did you know that it can also handle animation? Procreate’s strong capabilities and easy-to-use interface enable artists to animate their creations and bring them to life. We’ll go over every step of animating on Procreate in this tutorial, from setting up your canvas to exporting your finished work.

Commencing

Update Procreate : To access the newest animation features and enhancements, make sure your device is running the most recent version of Procreate. Start with a New Canvas : To begin, launch Procreate and select a blank canvas. Take into account the size and quality according to the specifications of your animation project.

Comprehending the Animation Assistance Functionality

Help with Access Animation : To access the Actions menu, tap the wrench icon. From there, choose ‘Add’ from the ‘Canvas’ area. To view the animation timeline at the bottom of the screen, activate the ‘Animation Assist’ function. Frame-by-Frame Animation : Procreate employs this method of animation. A single image in your animation sequence is represented by each frame.

Establishing the Animation Schedule

Frame Management : To add, duplicate, or remove frames, use the timeline. To modify the speed of your animation, change the frame rate. Onion Skinning : To achieve smoother animations, enable Onion Skinning to view the previous and next frames.

Frame Design and Editing

Drawing Tools : To construct individual frames, use Procreate’s wide range of drawing tools, which include brushes, pencils, and erasers. Transform and Edit : Play around with the features to create smooth transitions between frames.

Embellishing Your Animation Using Sound

Import Audio tracks : You can synchronise your animation with audio tracks by importing them into Procreate. Changing Audio Timing : To achieve a pleasing blending of sound and vision, use the timeline to line up audio with particular frames.

Taking Your Animation Out

Export Options : GIF, video, and image sequences are among the export formats that Procreate offers. Sharing and Saving : You can share your animation creation straight on social media sites or save it to your device.

Hints and Techniques

Play Around with Brushes : Procreate comes with a large selection of brushes that you may use to give your animation distinctive textures and effects. Work on Your Smoothing Techniques : Try utilising the Animation Assist tool to make your animation’s movements and transitions more fluid.

In conclusion, Procreate animation gives artists access to a plethora of creative opportunities. Procreate’s robust features and easy-to-use interface enable animators of all skill levels to bring their creative worlds to life. With Procreate, start creating stunning animations by following this guide and letting your creativity run wild.